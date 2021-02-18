Kingdom Hearts Roxas Joins the Fight With Good Smile Company

Recently, Good Smile Company teased that the legendary Roxas from Kingdom Hearts III will be getting his very own Nendoroid figure. Well, that day is here as pre-orders, full details, and pictures go up for the beloved character. Roxas will be getting two different face plates with serious and smiling expressions. He will also be getting his iconic Kingdom Hearts Keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion that can be equipped to both hands. He will also be getting his trademark hooded attachment that will allow fans to display him with or without the hood. This is one figure that Kingdom Hearts fans will not want to miss out on for their collection.

This figure is packed with amazing detail, articulation and a fun set of accessories that will allow for some great poses. The Kingdom Hearts III Roxas Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $58.99. He is set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Pre-orders for Roxas will only stay open until March 31st, so make sure you get yours while you can. Be sure to keep a lookout for other Kingdom Hearts Nendoroids that will be coming soon, like other fan-favorite characters, Axel and Kairi.

"Hands off, my friends. From "Kingdom Hearts III" comes a Nendoroid of Roxas! He comes with both a serious expression face plate and a smiling expression face plate. Optional parts include his Keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion so you can recreate his cool dual-wielding poses. Additionally, an interchangeable hooded head part is included, allowing you to display him with his hood on or off. Be sure to add him to your collection!"