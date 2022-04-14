Kotobukiya Re-Releases The Avengers Iron Man Mark 7 Statue

Kotobukiya is taking Marvel fans back to the summer of 2012 as they announce the rerelease of one of their The Avengers statues. The ARTFX Iron Man Mark 7 statue is back as he dons his new suit after exiting Stark Industries Tower. Unlike previous releases, Kotobukiya has now added an additional head sculpt featuring an open masked design revealing Tony Stark's face. Iron Man is placed on a New York diorama as the Battle for New York rages on and will come in at roughly 12.6" tall. The Avengers fans will appreciate all the detail put into this statue, and it will be a great way to remember The Avengers. The added head is a nice new addition making it purchasable for new and old collectors, and the statue will be priced at $199.99. Iron Man Mark 7 The Avengers ARTFX statue from Kotobukiya is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are not up yet, but he can be found here when live.

"MARVEL AVENGERS MOVIE IRON MAN MARK 7 ARTFX Statue – Carved into our memory from Summer 2012 is the monumental hero movie, The Avengers! Iron Man in his new suit appearing at the climax of the movie is sculpted in dynamic posing as he faces his enemy with his leg thrusters at full throttle. As an addition to the initially released versions, a head part with the helmet open, revealing Tony Stark's face is included as a bonus part. To further stoke your imagination, a diorama pedestal of the street of New York where the epic battle took place is included. The kit can be displayed straight out of the box with easy assembly."

Product Specifications

Product Name: MARVEL AVENGERS MOVIE IRON MAN MARK 7 ARTFX Statue

Size: around 12.6" tall

SRP: $199.99（plus tax）

Month of Release (in Japan): September 2022

Copyright: : © 2022 MARVEL