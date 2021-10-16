Kotobukiya Reveals Batman: The Last Knight on Earth ArtFX Statue

DC Fandoms kicks off today, and Batman fans are pumped for some more Dark Knight news with comics, shows, and even some upcoming movies. Kotobukiya is sharing in on the DC Comics love, and they unveil their newest DC Comics statue with Batman: The Last Knight on Earth. The 1/6th scale statue stands roughly 12" and showcases different versions of the iconic pose as seen on the cover of the comic. This version features Batman in his black and yellow trimmed batsuit from DC Rebirth as he walked with the severed head of the Joker. The detail oaths statue is fantastic, and while I do wish this was the straight-jacket outfit this batsuit is sculpted to perfection. DC Comics fans will want this in their Batman: The Last Knight on Earth and it can be found here for $149. The statue is set to release in May 2022, and be sure to check out all of the other fun DC Comics statues also coming soon from Kotobukiya.

"From the dream team of Snyder and Capullo, presented by DC Black Label, Batman from "Batman: Last Knight on Earth" is joining the ARTFX line! The Dark Knight is depicted as he traverses the earth with the head of his nemesis The Joker sealed in a container. Standing 30 cm tall, this detailed piece captures the stylization and form of the unique pencil work in the comics. The statue's base is a metal plate in the shape of the logo on Batman's chest, and has a simple design that is easy to display straight out of the box."

Product Specifications

Product Name: BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH BATMAN ARTFX STATUE

Size: around 11.81" tall

SRP: $149.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): May 2022

Copyright: BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s21)