Kotobukiya Reveals New My Little Pony Applejack Variant Statue

Kotobukiya is back with another My Little Pony Bishoujo statue as Applejack is back with a new limited edition variant. It looks like most of the Bishoujo My Little Pony are getting re-releases featuring new deco with translucent glitter hair and a corresponding skin tone. The original release featured new humanized ponies giving them standard colors and features to match their My Little Pony persona. Each statue will now feature a skin tone matching their pony as they sit below their Bishoujo statue that is now loaded with a new color. Not only that, but the packaging is different than the original with a hologram design that will keep the original still rare and sought after. Applejack fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty and collectors can find her for $109.99. Pre-orders are live right here, with her expected to release in August 2022 and be on the lookout for other My Little Pony Bishoujo releases.

"The Officially Licensed MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO series is now back in an all-new limited edition color variant! Next in the lineup is Applejack! Applejack's hair and base is now made of clear plastic material full of glitter all over! Her sparkling presence comes across even more clearly! The candy-like look and texture of this figure make it seem like she might be giving off a sweet scent. Fans will not be able to keep their eyes off of this statue!"

"The skin tone now matches her appearance in "My Little Pony: Equestria Girls"! The packaging for this figure has also been upgraded with a hologram design to add a completely different finish from the regular Applejack BISHOUJO for fans to enjoy. Be sure to add these special ponies to your collection!"