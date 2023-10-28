Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Last Stand Spider-Man Awaits with New Marvel Legends Hasbro Figure

Get ready for some new webslinging adventures as Hasbro has revealed new comic inspired Spider-Man Legends figure

The Spider-Verse is a massive landscape filled with some pretty amazing heroes in the world of Marvel Comics. It appears that Hasbro has tapped into the power of the multiverse as they debut their latest set of Marvel Legends figures. This new wave of figures are all Marvel Comics-based and are all under the Spider-Man landscape. Retro-style packaging is returning for this set, with a unique and dark version of Spider-Man joining the fight. Coming to life from The Amazing Spider-Man #500, fans get a glimpse at a darker future for Peter Parker. In this future, he has killed Kraven the Hunter and sent him down a dark path, making him a deadly threat to any villain. Last Stand Spider-Man has his own unique black and red suit with a red spider emblem on the chest. Hasbro has faithfully brought this infamous anti-hero to life and will be an excellent figure in any Spider-Verse collection. Last Stand Spider-Man is priced at $24.99 and set for a May 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be on the lookout for more multiversal spiders on the way.

Marvel Legends Series Last Stand Spider-Man

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Last Stand Spider-Man figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hands accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED LAST STAND SPIDER-MAN: This collectible Last Stand Spider-Man action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Spider-Man figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

