Lead the X-Men to Victory with McFarlane Toys New Cyclops Statue

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' new statue of Cyclops from the iconic X-Men #1 by Jim Lee and Chris Claremont.

Cyclops is depicted in his 90s X-Suit with an optic blast, based on X-Men #1 artwork for your collection.

The statue includes a themed base, X-Men #1 backdrop, and is perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Pre-order the 1:10th scale Cyclops collectible, priced at $29.99, for a February 2025 release.

Jim Lee's X-Men #1 remains one of the most iconic issues in Marvel Comics history, renowned for its stunning artwork and record-breaking sales. Published back in October 1991, this issue introduced a relaunch of the X-Men, splitting the team into two distinct squads: Blue and Gold. Lee's incredible art helped redefine the iconic look of characters like Cyclops, Wolverine, and even Rogue. His design helped establish a dynamic and sleek aesthetic that would stay alive with the X-Men throughout the 1990s. Cyclops, the leader of the Blue Team, the ongoing leader of the team who continues to push the ideas of mutant equality from Charles Xavier onto the world and battle against Magneto.

Written by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, this comic is an iconic part of the X-Men legacy and has now been recreated in 3D for McFarlane Toys' new set of Marvel Comics statues. This statue will pair well with the previous X-Men #1 Magneto statue from McFarlane, with Cyclops being featured in his iconic 90s yellow and blue X-Suit. He is depicted with cel-shading and shooting an optic blast, with the statue also coming with a themed base and an X-Men #1 backdrop and is priced at $29.99. These new Marvel Comics statues bring iconic artwork to life in a brand new way and will surely enhance any comic book collection. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers like McFarlane Toys Store with a February 2025 release.

Cyclops (X-Men #1) 1:10th Scale Collectible

"It's Xavier's X-Men vs. Magneto, the Master of Magnetism! The X-Men's oldest enemy is back and it's going to take everyone the X-Men have to bring him down. The huge gatefold cover promises that the battle is going to be epic."

Inspired by X-MEN Issue #1.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

