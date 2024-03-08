Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

LEGO Announces New Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City Set

Gotham awaits as Batman: The Animated Series is coming to brick form as LEGO debuts a new backdrop styled Gotham City set

Article Summary LEGO releases a 4,210-piece Batman: TAS Gotham City set, sized 30" x 16".

The set features Gotham highlights and hidden scenes, including the Batcave.

Included are four minifigures: Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman.

Available from April 4th, priced at $299.99, with a viewable product page.

Gotham City needs its protector, and LEGO is here to help DC fans build it as they step into the world of the hit series Batman: The Animated Series. Coming in at a whopping 4,210 pieces and at 30" long and 16" tall, the backdrop of Gotham comes to life. This massive piece of brick-art puts fans righting to the streets of Gotham in all of its glory from Batman: The Animated Series. There are 15 panels that can also be removed to reveal some of Batman's secrets from around the city. Some of these secrets are with Wayne Manor, peeking into the Batcave, the chaos hidden inside Arkham Asylum, and much more.

Plenty of other surprises are packed into this set along with four Batman LEGO minifigures featuring the animated versions of the Dark Knight himself, along with Catwoman, Joker, and Harley Quinn. LEGO was even kind enough to include two separate instruction books for two builders to take on this project together. The LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set is expected to release on April 4th for $299.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can see the set's product page right on the LEGO Store.

Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City

"Evoke the iconic 'dark deco' appearance of GOTHAM CITY™ with this building set for adult fans of Batman™. Featuring details from Batman: The Animated Series, plus hidden action scenes, LEGO® DC Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) is a captivating comic adventure gift for adult model-makers."

"This 4,210-piece buildable GOTHAM CITY backdrop measures over 30 in. (76 cm) wide. It incorporates 15 panels that remove to reveal the inside of Wayne Manor, the Batcave™ and Arkham Asylum, and the activities of numerous villains from Batman: The Animated Series. The set also includes four minifigures – Batman, The Joker™, Harley Quinn™ and Catwoman™ – and a removable Batmobile™ and Batwing™. The assembled model can be mounted on a wall or stood on a surface using a flip-out stand. The 2 sets of included building instructions allow 2 people to work on the model simultaneously. For added convenience, a digital version of the set's building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app."

