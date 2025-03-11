Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, lego

LEGO Brings the Titanosaurus to Brick Form from Jurassic World Rebirth

LEGO is ready to take a bite out of your dinosaur collection as they debut brand new Jurassic World Rebirth set

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 582-piece Jurassic World Rebirth set featuring Raptor & Titanosaurus figures.

Set includes Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs, and Dr. Henry Loomis as LEGO minifigures.

Features off-road vehicle, motorcycle, drone, and interactive play elements for dino-chasing fun.

New Titanosaurus figure boasts moving neck, head, and tail, debuting June 2025 for $99.99.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to move the iconic dinosaur saga forward by five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion. Earth's environment has essentially become inhospitable to dinosaurs, confining the surviving species to remote tropical locales that mirror their primordial ecosystems. Central to the plot is Zora Bennett, who takes on a job alongside paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis to acquire dino DNA to help create revolutionary medical breakthroughs. Jurassic World: Rebirth will expand the franchise's prehistoric roster by introducing new dinosaur species, including the Titanosaurus. This colossal herbivore, characterized by its elongated neck and bubble on his head, is a unique and welcome addition to this dinosaur-filled world.

LEGO is bringing some of this mission to brick form with their new Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission set. Coming in at 582 pieces, the set comes with new Velociraptor and Titanosaurus figures, along with LEGO minifigures for Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs, and Dr. Henry Loomis. Getting this dino DNA will not be easy, and the set will feature a buildable charging station with an off-road vehicle, a camp, a motorcycle, and a drone. These new dinosaur figures are nicely crafted, especially the Titanosaurus, which will surely tower over the entire set. Pre-orders are not live for this Jurassic Park: Rebirth set, but it is set for a June 2025 release for $99.99.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission

"Thrilling chases and action await kids and movie fans aged 7 and up in this Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission (76973) LEGO® Jurassic World building kit. The dinosaur gift for boys and girls features molded Titanosaurus and Velociraptor toy figures and 3 minifigures: Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs and Dr. Henry Loomis. The Velociraptor has a moving jaw and the Titanosaurus has a movable neck, head and tail."

"The interactive toy playset includes a charging station, an off-road vehicle with a trailer, a syringe case with 3 syringes, a motorcycle, buildable drone, camp area with falling tree function and more.The building kit is easy to take out for playdates and makes a great choice for kids who love adventures and dinosaur toys. Set contains 582 pieces."

