LEGO City is Getting Ready for the Holiday with New Advent Calendar

I hope you are not tired of advent calendars, as LEGO has revealed that more are on the way. We have area seen some for Star Wars and Harry Potter, but things get original this time with the LEGO City line. The holidays have arrived at LEGO City with an advent calendar set packed with winter fun for all ages. Five mini-figures will be included in the set, and it is seemingly based on the animated LEGO City Adventures TV series. One of the figures will be Santa Claus as he has arrived to help spread holiday cheer through the city. It looks like collectors will be unlocking animals, mini-figures, and plenty of festive items throughout the month. The set features 287 pieces, and the LEGO City Advent Calendar is priced at $34.99. The set is expected to arrive for order starting September 1, 2022, right here.

"Build the excitement as the festive celebrations approach with the LEGO® City Advent Calendar (60352) toy playset. Kids can count down to the big day with fun mini builds, popular LEGO City Adventures TV series characters and cool accessories. Just fold down the snowy winter wonderland playmat to set the scene for endless imaginative adventures. The 2022 LEGO City Advent Calendar makes a great gift for kids aged 5 and up. Each surprise toy comes with step-by-step building instructions to ensure that even new LEGO builders can enjoy a fun build-and-play experience."

"The LEGO City Advent Calendar is packed with fun builds and festive surprises for kids who love creative play. Kids can also combine the buildable toys, accessories and minifigures included in the calendar with existing LEGO playsets for even more fun!"

Featuring 5 LEGO® City Adventures TV series characters – Minifigures include LEGO City TV characters Billy, Maddy, Mr. Produce, Tippy and Raze, plus a Santa minifigure

Fun playmat – Kids can fold down the back of the calendar to set the scene for imaginative adventures in a winter wonderland

Dimensions – The LEGO® City Advent Calendar box measures over 10 in. (26 cm) high, 14.5 in. (38 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (7 cm) deep