Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, Marvel Studios, x-men

LEGO Debuts Series 2 Disney+ Marvel Studios Mystery Minifigures

LEGO is back with their newest sets for August 2023, including a new set of mystery Marvel Minifigures blind boxes

Get ready for a new mystery as LEGO is back with another set of blind-boxed Marvel Studios minifigures. LEGO is removing the bag, and sealing up these bad boys and girls, to truly keep that mystery inside. This set is Series 2 and is based on a variety of new and upcoming Disney+ Marvel Studios shows. A total of 12 miniatures are featured in this set, with Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton from Hawkeye, and Moon Knight and his alter-ego Mr. Knight from Moon Knight. Marvel Studios fans will be able to bring home She-Hulk from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo from Echo, The Werewolf from Werewolf by Night, and even Goliath from What If..?. The biggest surprise is three LEGO figures are debuting from the upcoming animated series X-Men 97' with Storm, Beast, and Wolverine. All of these are set to arrive in September 2023 for $4.99 each and can be seen here.

New Marvel Studios Disney+ LEGO Minifigures Incoming

"Marvel fans and kids aged 5+ can recreate action scenes with this incredible set of LEGO® Marvel Minifigures (71039) blind boxes. This eagerly anticipated sequel to the popular Series 1 features iconic characters from some of Marvel Studio's most beloved Disney+ shows and can be collected, displayed or used to enjoy gripping role play."

"Little builders will be excited to discover which Marvel character is in their sealed, sustainable box. The collection features 12 unique characters: Agatha Harkness, Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, She-Hulk, The Werewolf, Goliath, Storm, Beast, Wolverine and Echo. All 12 highly detailed LEGO minifigure Marvel characters come with at least 1 authentic accessory. This is the perfect way to treat a LEGO fan and quickly provide them with lots of play possibilities."

Surprise characters – Kids can dive into the exciting world of Marvel Studios with these LEGO® Minifigures Marvel Series 2 (71039) characters. There is a surprise minifigure in every blind box

Collectible Marvel heroes – Marvel fans can build their collections with 1 of 12 characters from iconic Disney+ shows in every box

Highly detailed accessories – Each character is accompanied by at least 1 authentic accessory and a collector's leaflet

Role-play action – These highly detailed Marvel minifigures let kids aged 5+ play out famous scenes or create their own action-packed stories

Gifts for Marvel fans – These durable LEGO® minifigures can be given to kids aged 5+ and adults as an unexpected treat to expand their collections

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!