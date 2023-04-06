LEGO Debuts Star Wars: ROTJ Battle of Endor Heroes BrickHeadz LEGO is continuing to celebrate the latest Star Wars anniversary event with some new construction sets including a new BrickHeadz set

LEGO is taking collectors back to the Battle of Endor as they debut their latest Star Wars set. Releasing as part of their ongoing Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary program, a new themed BrickHeadz set has arrived. Some of our favorite heroes are back as they try to stop the Empire on the ground, in the sky, and on the Death Star. This fun little set will come with five different BrickHeadz characters, like Luke Skywalker from the Death Star II. Also included are Lando Calrissian from flying the Millennium Falcon, Princess Leia in her Endor Camo, R2-D2, and an adorable Wicket.

The entire Star Wars LEGO set comes in at 549 pieces, and they will all be a simple yet fun collectible set for any Star Wars fan. I would not be surprised if we needed up seeing villains set to arrive from LEGO later on. My guesses for that set would be Darth Vader, The Emperor, Stormtrooper, Scout Trooper, and an Imperial Officer. Until then, Star Wars LEGO fans can find the Return of the Jedi Battle of Endor Heroes BrickHead set here for $39.99 with a May 1, 2023 release.

"The Force Is Strong In My Family."- Luke Skywalker

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with 5 Battle of Endor Heroes (40623). A great gift idea for fans aged 10 and up, this set features buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Star Wars™ figures of Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Wicket and Princess Leia in authentic outfits, plus Luke's lightsaber, Wicket's spear and Leia's snack element. The collectible, brick-built characters come with baseplates to create a truly heroic display.

Build 5 Battle of Endor Heroes (40623) – Buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ figures of Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Wicket and Princess Leia in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi outfits

Made for display – Each character in this 549-piece building set for kids aged 10+ comes with a baseplate for display. The set also includes Luke's lightsaber, Wicket's spear and Leia's snack element

Premium-quality gift – This set makes a fun birthday or holiday gift for Star Wars™ fans aged 10+. The R2-D2 LEGO® droid figure stands over 2 in. (5 cm) tall