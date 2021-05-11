LEGO Reveals New Set As The Friends Apartment Comes To Life

LEGO does it again as they bring the hilarious sit-com Friends to life with another amazing building set. This time we are moving television sets as their iconic apartment sequence comes to life in brick form. The whole gang is back with new outfits designed after beloved episodes from the Friends television show. There are 7 mini-figure in total included with Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, and the debut of Janice Hosenstein. Both apartments have been faithfully recreated in LEGO form with a huge variety of accessories that capture the magic of the sitcom.

From comfortable recliners to a Thanksgiving turkey on your head, this Friends LEGO set is a must-have collectible for any fan. LEGO even includes the stage lights to add a very funny "realistic" aspect to this set. Each mini-figure is loaded with detail that will be great to showcase through both apartments. The Friends Apartment LEGO Set is priced at $149.99, and it is set to release June 1, 2021, here.

"If you're a fan of Friends, you'll be right at home with this latest LEGO® homage to your favorite TV series. So many classic storylines have taken place within these walls. Now you can relive your favorites with this LEGO The Friends Apartments (10292) building kit. Enjoy the build, faithfully recreating the apartments. Then explore all the details, with references to best-loved episodes like Monica's Thanksgiving turkey, Chandler and Joey's reclining chairs, the chick and the duck, Phoebe's dollhouse and many more 7 minifigures."

"You'll find all the gang, plus Janice, included, each wearing authentic costumes like Rachel in her classic tartan skirt outfit and Joey wearing all Chandler's clothes. With so many details, this LEGO Friends set looks fantastic on display. A project that's full of surprises This Friends TV show LEGO set is from a collection of building kits for adults who appreciate great design. It also makes a top gift for those who love collectible Friends memorabilia."

Build and display a faithful LEGO® version of Joey and Chandler's apartment and Monica and Rachel's apartment, plus the adjoining hallway, with this Friends TV show LEGO set.

With 7 minifigures and tons of delightful accessories referencing best-loved moments from the hit TV show, this set looks amazing on display.

Measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 25 in. (64 cm) wide and 12 in. (31 cm) deep. For a smaller display, the carpets lift out to create fun mini models.