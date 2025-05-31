Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, twilight

LEGO Ideas: Twilight Cullen House – What If I'm the Bad Guy?

Step into the light and show off the true face of a killer with LEGO as we step into the world of Twilight with our newest build

Say what you will about sparkling vampires, but Edward Cullen redefined the brooding bad boy for an entire generation. With his smoldering eyes and tortured soul, Edward became the ultimate fantasy when Twilight hit theaters in the late 2000s. From the moment he saved Bella from that van in the Forks High School parking lot, fans were hooked. Suddenly, everyone wanted an Edward: someone who quoted Shakespeare, played classical piano, and sometimes watched you sleep, well, maybe not the last one. But to millions of readers and moviegoers, Edward wasn't creepy; he was an immortal heartthrob. This leads us directly into the arrival of the LEGO Edward Cullen miniature for their LEGO Ideas Cullen House set.

It is time to be part of Team Edward once again with a miniature that, yes, has a rotating head featuring his sparkling characteristics. Team Edward wasn't just a fan preference; it was a full-blown cultural movement with dedicated fans, t-shirts, posters, and so much more. Edward's intense, all-consuming love would clash with Jacob Black's earthy loyalty, with Bella being stuck between the two. Edward represented the intoxicating pull of the forbidden, which is nicely crafted throughout LEGO's set. His room is elegant and mysterious with a bed he doesn't sleep on, music from decades before, and elements of his past.

While this set has a very modern structural design, LEGO was sure to capture as much as they could, and the sticker sheet was sure to help with that. They even added a picture featuring their high school graduation tassels, an inside Cullen Family joke. The third floor also features a bathroom and an extra room, where Bella and Edward can escape into the tree, an iconic sequence from the first film. Edward is the second-to-last minifigure in this set, as we now get to clash with Team Edward as we shift side to Team Jacob for the final act of the LEGO Ideas Cullen House set. Be sure to check out and snag one of these sets for yourself while they are still available through LEGO.

