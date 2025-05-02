Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

LEGO Returns to Gotham with New Batman Forever Batmobile Set

Take to the streets of Gotham in style as LEGO is bringing back a classic version of the Batmobile from the events of Batman Forever

Article Summary LEGO brings back the iconic Batman Forever Batmobile, celebrating Val Kilmer's legacy as the Caped Crusader.

This 909-piece set features a detailed Batmobile with molded windshield, moving wheels, and opening cockpit.

Includes a new Batman minifigure and exclusive display stand for collectors and Batman superfans alike.

Priced at $99.99, the set is available for pre-order now and launches on August 1, 2025 for Batman lovers.

Batman Forever (1995) introduced audiences to a more colorful, psychological take on Gotham City. The Burtonverse would continue after Michael Keaton removed the cowl, only to have the legendary Val Kilmer suit up next. Kilmer's performance balanced Bruce Wayne's tortured soul with Batman's heroism well, focusing on his trauma as a kid. This was a peak superhero movie in the 90s, solidifying Batman Forever as a fan favorite for generations to come. Sadly, it was only this year that fans mourned the passing of Val Kilmer, reflecting on his incredible contributions to cinema beyond saving just Gotham.

LEGO is now taking fans back to Gotham with a brand new DC Comics set that puts Val Kilmer's Batman front and center with his iconic Batmobile at his side. Coming in at 909 pieces, this set will come with a new Batman minifigure with the Batmobile measuring at 16" long and 5" wide. The Batmobile also features a molded windshield, moving wheels, and an opening cockpit that can fit one minifigure. The legacy of Batman Forever lives on with this impressive LEGO set that is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are live, and fans can return to Gotham in style starting August 1, 2025.

LEGO – Batman Forever Batmobile

"LEGO® DC Batman™: Batman Forever™ Batmobile™ (76304) is a collectible building kit for fans of DC Super Heroes™ who are seeking a rewarding project to build, play with and display for all to admire. This creative LEGO DC Batman kids' toy is a high-quality gift idea for boys and girls aged 12 and up."

"This authentic recreation of the iconic car from the Batman Forever movie features a molded windshield, moving wheels, decorations and a cockpit that opens to reveal a detailed interior. The vehicle also come with a Batman minifigure with its own special stand. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the intuitive LEGO Builder app. Contains 909 pieces."

Super Hero toy to build and display – Batman Forever™ Batmobile™ is designed for kids who are experienced builders and boys and girls aged 12 and up who enjoy DC Super Heroes™

