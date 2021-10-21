Pokemon Trainer May and Torchic Arrives with New Kotobukiya Statue

It seems like the popularity of Pokemon is starting to fade, with some interest picked back up with the release of Celebrations. However, with two new Pokemon games on the horizon, I can suspect some interest will pick back up. Kotobukiya continues to bring the world of this iconic franchise to life as some of the popular characters from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire arrive. Trainer May is ready for battle, and she is bringing her partner, Torchic, along for the ride. Coming in at almost 8" tall, the beautifully crafted statue captures the free spirit of this Trainer and keeps her animated style alive.

She is placed on a Pokeball-themed display stand and will be a perfect companion piece for some of the other Trainer statues also available from Kotobukiya. Torchic is also very detailed and only enhances this statue giving collectors a nice dynamic action sequence between Pokemon and Trainer. The ArtFX J Trainer May with Torchic Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $124.99, set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other ArtFX J statues also coming soon from Kotobukiya, and be sure to catch them all.

"From the world of Pokemon video games and anime comes May with her loyal Torchic as a 1/8 scale ArtFX J statue from Kotobukiya! May has been sculpted ready for battle in an energetic pose as Torchic releases a flamethrower attack. Measuring around 7 inches tall, this statue comes with a Pokeball-themed base and can be displayed with or without Torchic."

Product Features

7.68 inches (19.5cm)

1/8 Scale

Made of PVC and ABS

Based on the hit Pokemon series

Part of the ArtFX J statue line

Includes statue base

