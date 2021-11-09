LEGO Reveal Massive 6,700 Piece Star Wars AT-AT Construction Set

Relive the magic of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as LEGO reveals their next Ultimate Collector Series set with the AT-AT. As seen on the Battle of Both, this devastating trooper carrier packs quite the punch, and now fans can build their own. This is no ordinary Star Wars LEGO set as it comes in at 24.5" tall and has plenty of luggage space with the ability to hold 40 mini-figures, 4 speeder bikes, and an E-Web. The Battle of Hoth rage on with this bad boy, and it will feature posable head and legs, rotating cannons, bomb-drop-hatch, and comes with a mini Imperial Army. This will include General Veers, 4 Snowtroopers, Snowtrooper Commander, 2 AT-AT Drivers, as well as 2 speeder bikes and an E-Web Heavy blaster.

There is hope though, as the Star Wars AT-AT set will also include Luke Skywalker in his Hot political gear outfit with his blue lightsaber. He will be able to be attached to the bomb-drop hatch as well creating the iconic scene from Empire Strike Back. This is truly an ultimate Star Wars collectible for any fan with a 6,785 piece build that will be an adventure on its own. To wield such power, it will cost quite a bit of coin with a massive $799.99 price tag. Pre-orders are not live just yet and will go up November 26, 2021, on the LEGO Shop right here. May the Force Be with You.

"This is the AT-AT (75313) that every LEGO® Star Wars™ fan has been waiting for. This epic Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model features posable legs and head, cannons with a realistic recoil action, rotating cannons, bomb-drop hatch and a hook to attach to Luke Skywalker's line, just like in the Battle of Hoth."

"The AT-AT measures over 24.5 in. (62 cm) high and is easily opened to view the detailed interior. The main body has space for 40 LEGO minifigures (General Veers and Luke Skywalker are among 9 in this set), 4 speeder bikes (2 included) and the included E-Web heavy repeating blaster. The head/cockpit seats 2 LEGO minifigures and has space for 1 more. An information plaque completes a magnificent display piece. This collectible LEGO Star Wars set for adults makes a special gift for yourself, Star Wars fans and any advanced LEGO builder. It comes with clear instructions so you can enjoy every step of the immersive and challenging build."

Includes 9 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – General Veers, Luke Skywalker, Snowtrooper Commander, 4 Snowtroopers and 2 AT-AT Drivers – plus an information plaque to complete a stunning centerpiece.

This epic, buildable model features posable legs and head, opening hatches, cannons with a realistic recoil action, rotating cannons, bomb-drop hatch, and a hook to attach to Luke Skywalker's line.

The AT-AT has panels that lift-off to reveal the interior. The main body has space for up to 40 LEGO® minifigures, 4 speeder bikes (2 included) and the included E-Web heavy repeating blaster.

This 6,785-piece set offers a complex and rewarding build and makes the best birthday present or holiday gift for yourself, any Star Wars™ connoisseur and advanced LEGO® builder.

Measuring over 24.5 in. (62 cm) high, 27 in. (69 cm) long and 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide, this brick-built LEGO® Star Wars™ UCS model makes an awesome display piece in any room.