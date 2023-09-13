Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals Mighty Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Return to the Clone Wars with LEGO as they debut their latest Star Wars set with the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

The galaxy is disarray as the Republic and Separatist wage war across the galaxy for The Clone Wars. LEGO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic TV series with a very massive Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set. The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser has entered the battle with a mighty 5374 piece set that measures 43" long and 21" tall when fully built. Star Wars fans will also get 2 LEGO minifigures with Clone Wars leaders Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen! The tide of battle can easily change with this beauty in your collection but it will not come cheap as LEGO has the Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser priced at $649.99! Pre-orders are set to arrive October 4, 2023 right here. Long live the Republic!

Ultimate Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

"Spark memories of epic Clone Wars adventures with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series version of the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser (75367). Let your mind drift to a galaxy far, far away as you recreate authentic features such as the striking red stripes, command bridge and hangar containing a brick-built scale model of a Republic Gunship."

"Measuring over 43 in. (109 cm) long, this buildable model makes a showstopping centerpiece in any room. It has a built-in display stand with an information plaque, special Clone Wars 20th-anniversary brick, and space for the 2 included LEGO Star Wars minifigures of Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen. Find illustrated instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide you through every step of this complex, immersive, and rewarding build This collectible LEGO Star Wars set for adults makes a wonderful gift for yourself, any advanced LEGO builder or Star Wars collector."

The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser (75367) – Relive classic battles from the Clone Wars era as you construct this LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model

2 LEGO® minifigures – Includes Clone Wars leaders Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen

Recreate authentic details – Capture instantly recognizable features in LEGO® style, from the command bridge to the hangar with a buildable scale model of a Republic Gunship inside

Made for display – This construction model has a built-in display stand with an information plaque, a Clone Wars 20th-anniversary brick and space for the 2 LEGO® minifigures

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 5,374-piece set as a birthday present or holiday gift to another Star Wars™ fan, advanced LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars UCS sets

Brick-built centerpiece – This buildable Star Wars™ vehicle toy measures over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 43 in. (109 cm) long and 21 in. (54 cm) wide

