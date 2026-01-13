Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

LEGO Reveals New LEGO Insider Rewards Mini Pokémon Center Set

LEGO has just unveiled a new Insider Rewards set as collectors can build their very own Mini Pokémon Center Set

Article Summary LEGO and The Pokémon Company team up for official sets launching February 27, 2026.

Three debut sets include Pikachu, Eevee, and a premium diorama with Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

The exclusive Mini Pokémon Center set is available to LEGO Insiders for 2,500 points while supplies last.

This 233-piece micro build features a healing station, sliding doors, seating, and a computer for display.

LEGO and The Pokémon Company are launching their first official LEGO Pokémon sets on February 27, 2026. This marks a major new partnership celebrating Pokémon's 30th anniversary, with three sets arriving featuring some iconic pocket monsters. These sets consist of Pikachu, Eevee, and a mighty $650 set that features Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, in one massive diorama. LEGO is also offering some exclusive extras with this launch, such as the Kanto Badge Collection set, which will be a Gift with Purchase release, but that is not all.

One special item that is also coming soon is the Mini Pokémon Center, a 233-piece micro-scale build. This special edition set will be exclusively offered to LEGO Insiders members who can redeem it with 2,500 Insider points starting on the same date, while supplies last. This compact model brings the iconic Pokémon Center buildings to life as seen throughout the game for 30 years. The set will feature classic details like a healing station at the front desk, a cozy seating area, and a computer, all recreated in LEGO brick form. This simple yet elegant set will be another must-have for Pokémon and LEGO collectors, and it can be seen online in the meantime.

LEGO Pokémon Mini Pokémon Center

"It's time to rest your Pokémon. Recreate an iconic feature of the video games with the Mini Pokémon Center building set. This collectible gamer merch gift for Pokémon fans ages 18 plus is packed with authentic features, on a miniature scale. This LEGO® Pokémon™ set has sliding doors that open and close using lever functions, a healing station, seating area and PC, making it a cute piece of room decor for adult Pokémon players. Set contains 233 pieces."

"You'll get a promotional code for this item, which you can redeem with your next purchase on LEGO.com. The code is valid for 60 days and must be entered during checkout in the field labelled "Enter promo code". Delivery charges may apply. You can only use one promotional code per order. This LEGO® Insiders promotion is subject to availability and only available while stocks last."

