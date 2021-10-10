LEGO Reveals New Sets for the Upcoming 2022 Film, The Batman

The Batman is setting up to be a pretty intense film taking DC Comics fans to Year One of the legendary Dark Knight. Not much is known about the film just yet besides the appearances of Catwoman, The Riddler, Commission Gorgon, Alfred, and The Penguin. It looks like LEGO is already getting ahead of the curve by releasing the first set of collectibles for The Batman. We have already seen the new Batmobile is coming to LEGO, but the Caped Crusader's adventures do not end there. Two more sets are on the way, starting with the Batman and Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit set that coming in at only 149 pieces. The set will come with new LEGO mini-figures for Batman and Selina Kyle featuring their new appearances from the upcoming 2022 The Batman film. Priced at $14.99, this simple set comes with 2 motorcycles, a bat signal, and will be a nice set to prepares for the next on-screen Dark Knight story.

That is not all LEGO is releasing for The Batman as the Batcave is coming to life right out of the film with another new set. This set comes in at $79.99, and will come with mini-figures for Batman, Selina Kyle, The Riddler, Drifter Bruce Wayne, Alfred, and Commissioner Gordon. The batcave will feature special Riddler coded messages, a jail, batcomputer, and will even combine with other The Batman sets. This is a first look at the upcoming 2022 film, and fans will be able to build these sets soon with a release date of November 1, 2021. Pre-orders for Both are already live, with the Motorcycle Pursuit located here and the Batcave located here.

"Batman's action-packed HQ The Batcave is equipped with computers, tools and welding gear for vehicle repairs. The 2 side walls, one with a large GOTHAM CITY™ map and the other with a tool rack, are hinged so they can be rotated into different positions for more play space. The set features 6 minifigures from The Batman movie: Batman™, Selina Kyle™, The Riddler™, The Drifter, Alfred and Commissioner Gordon. 3 elements containing coded messages from The Riddler™ can be read only when kids use the special magnifying glass to reveal the clues. When Batman ventures out on his motorcycle, he can disguise himself as his alter ego, The Drifter. And, if he returns with any villains, the Batcave even has its own jail. The playset also allows the Batmobile™ from Batmobile: The Penguin™ Chase (76181, not included) to be driven onto the ramps ready for repairs."

"This 2-motorcycle set is based on The Batman movie and is perfect for fans of fast-moving, super-hero adventures. Batman action – on wheels! Kids take their imagination on a thrilling motorcycle ride with Batman and Selina Kyle. With 2 powerful-looking motorcycles and 2 minifigures, plus a Batarang™, grappling gun, chain and gem element, thrilling adventures will never be far away. A glow-in-the-dark Batsignal™ provides extra inspiration for endless super-hero stories."