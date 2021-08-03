LEGO Reveals Their First Spider-Man: No Way Home Building Set

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still a huge mystery as we have no information on what the film will consist of. The internet is filled with a wide variety of theories, from the exploration of the multiverse to a Spider-Verse team up. LEGO wants to keep the theories going as listings are here for LEGO's first Spider-Man: No Way Home building set. The Marvel set gives fans a glimpse at what the film will offer as we arrive at Doctor Strange's Sanctum. MJ, Spider-Man, Wong, and Doctor Strange mini-figures will be included as mystic shenanigans take over.

The Master of the Mystic Arts and the Web-Slinger is set to battle a giant bug with a gripping classic for extra action. This set could be an over-exaggeration of the movie, so do not look to this set for film sneak peeks but let it fill your head with that Spider-Man: No Way Home imagination. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Sanctum Workshop from LEGO is priced at $39.99. The set is expected to release later this year, and pre-orders will arrive on October 1, 2021, right here.

"The Master of the Mystic Arts' basement is filled with fun items to engage fans of the Marvel movies and encourage endless creative role play. There are cool tools, bicycles, a game controller, candelabra, boom box, mystical glowing stone, plus lots more magical surprises for kids to discover. The set includes 4 popular minifigures: Spider-Man, MJ, Wong – and Doctor Strange wearing the Cloak of Levitation. Play possibilities are expanded further with a buildable, giant bug monster with gripping claws. For more building fun, the free LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize their playset as they build."

Marvel fans can amaze their friends with LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop (76185), featuring the Super Hero sorcerer's activity-packed basement.

Includes 4 minifigures: Spider-Man, MJ, Wong and Doctor Strange (with a fabric cloak).

There is an amazing assortment of accessories to inspire imaginative role play, including cool tools, bicycles, a game controller, candelabra, boom box and a mystical glowing stone.

A buildable, giant bug monster with gripping claws expands the play possibilities even further.

An ideal birthday, holiday or just-because gift for Marvel movie fans aged 7 and up that will be admired by all who see it.

Doctor Strange's fun-filled, magical basement measures over 3 in. (9 cm) high, 8 in. (22 cm) wide and 8 in. (22 cm) deep and combines easily with other LEGO® Marvel sets.