LEGO Rolls a Nat 20 with Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale Set

Step into the mystical and magical world of Dungeons & Dragons as LEGO debuts a brand new Red Dragon's Tale set

Article Summary LEGO unveils D&D Red Dragon's Tale set, a LEGO Ideas project with 3,745 pieces.

Set features buildable tavern, tower, dungeon, and campaign by Wizards of the Coast.

Includes six minifigures: four adventurers, an innkeeper, and a dragonborn.

Available April 4, 2024 for $359.99; pre-orders to be announced.

Prepare to embark on epic quests and brave dungeons as the fantastical world of Dungeons & Dragons comes to life in LEGO form. This groundbreaking collaboration between LEGO and Dungeons & Dragons invites new and old players of the legendary game to unleash their imagination and creativity. Build new tales and explore iconic locations, encounter fearsome monsters, embark on thrilling adventures, and everything starts with the mighty LEGO Ideas Red Dragon's Tale set. Coming in at a whopping 3,745 pieces, this set features Cinderhowl the Red Dragon and is filled with tons of Easter Eggs from the Forgotten Realms. The tower comes in at 19" tall and includes a buildable tavern, tower, and dungeon to help unfold the adventure, and LEGO has even included a custom campaign written by the Wizards of the Coast D&D team!

The Red Dragon's Tail features four brave adventures, which include an elf wizard, a gnome fighter, an orc rogue, and a dwarf cleric. A few other mini-figures are featured, like a dragonborn, and an innkeeper, plus some buildable iconic D&D monsters like the Owlbear and Displacer Beast. This set is more than just your standard LEGO kit, it is a buildable D&D adventure that can truly take your game night to new heights. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set is priced at $359.99 and is set for an April 4, 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live yet but fans can check out the entire set right on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale

"Be transported to the Forgotten Realms with this LEGO® Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set (21348) for play and display. A nostalgic D&D® fantasy gift for creative adults, it features a buildable tavern with a removable roof and an upper level for easy access, a dungeon and a tower, plus a posable Cinderhowl the Red Dragon figure that can be wrapped around the tower. The set also includes 6 LEGO minifigures – 4 brave adventurers, an innkeeper and a dragonborn – plus lots of monster figures, including a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast. Each minifigure, apart from Alax Jadescales, has an alternate head so you can choose your own look."

"This building set for adults has been created in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast and includes a custom campaign written by the D&D game team! Download the campaign to begin your quest. There are magical items and iconic Easter eggs to be discovered everywhere… but beware of traps, monsters and that huge red dragon."

