LEGO Surprises Marvel Fans with New Spider-Man 3 Set

The magic of LEGO continues to come to life as they debut new sets including Spider-Man taking on the grit of Sandman

LEGO has just surprised Marvel fans as they are taking a trip back to 2007 as they step into the Spider-Verse. A brand new set has been revealed as Tobey Maguire is back as the infamous wall-crawler for a new set inspired by Spider-Man 3. The third film in the original Spider-Man trilogy followed Peter as he struggles with fame, relationships, and the dark influence of an alien symbiote that amplifies his anger and ego. Meanwhile, the film introduced not one but three new threats with Sandman, Uncle Ben's true killer, Harry Osborn, seeking revenge as the New Goblin, and Eddie Brock taking on the mantle as Venom.

There was plenty going on in this film, and now LEGO has captured the final battle as Spider-Man takes on Sandman and Venom. This new $201 piece set is quite simple but nicely done, showcasing a nice diorama of all three battling. LEGO minifigures of each are also included, and they do feature all of their live-action designs from that infamous film. This set is priced at only $24.99, and pre-orders are not yet live, but can be viewed on LEGO.com with a release date of January 1, 2026.

Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman

"Bring Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 movie to life with the LEGO® ǀ Marvel Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman (76334) building set for kids, boys and girls ages 9 and up. It features 3 iconic minifigures – Spider-Man, Venom and Sandman – in epic role-play adventures and mega display possibilities."

"The buildable set comes with a stellar cast of characters from the movie and lots of interactive elements: Spider-Man swings down from a tower on a web rope; Sandman rises from the rubble with a supersized arm; and Venom strikes with 4 movable tentacles. Kids can display the LEGO model as room decor with the sturdy base and nameplate or detach the minifigures to create pretend play stories of their own. Building set contains 201 pieces."

