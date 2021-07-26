LEGO Unveils Marvel Studios Disney+ Blind Bag Mini-Figures

Marvel Studios is back and better than ever after their 2020 break giving fans some of the biggest televisions series of 2021. These series include WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming animated What If…? show. LEGO wants collectors to bring home their favorite shows in LEGO Mini-Figure format as they reveal their newest Mystery Bling Bags. Your favorite Marvel Studios series get their own LEGO makeover with 12 characters getting released in the wave.

Spanned over all four Disney+ Marvel Studios series, the wave will have mini-figure starting with The Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. We also get Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson Captain America from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki and Sylvie from Loki. What If..? has the biggest presence with T'Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, Gamora, Zombie Hunter Spidey, and Zombie Captain America. Each come with there own accessories like and will be an excellent collectible for any Marvel Studios fan. Orders are not live until September 1, 2021, links can be found here and we should start to see them hit stores in August.

"Exciting action and endless adventure await super-hero fans and lovers of mischief in every bag! Each LEGO® Minifigures Marvel Studios (71031) collectible 'mystery' bag contains 1 of 12 cool, limited-edition character building toys. Action lovers young and old can collect, display or add cool character minifigures into their current playsets from Marvel Studios Original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, featuring The Scarlet Witch, The Vision, Monica Rambeau, Winter Soldier, Captain America, Loki, Sylvie, T'Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, Gamora with the Blade of Thanos, Zombie Hunter Spidey and Zombie Captain America."

Each of the finely crafted, highly detailed LEGO minifigures comes in a sealed 'mystery' bag with 1 or more accessory elements to add to the action and fun, plus a collector's overview leaflet. Makes a great little gift that will put a smile on anyone's face.

Marvel Studios (71031) toy bags. An awesome treat for kids and fans of any age.

What's in the bag? 1 of 12 unique, buildable minifigures to discover, plus 1 or more accessories. A perfect addition to any LEGO® collection to show off or inspire new play.

LEGO® Minifigures characters will appeal to any boy or girl aged 5 and up, sparking their imagination and helping them develop creativity and confidence through individual play or with friends.

These limited-edition, high-quality, buildable minifigure toys and accessories make an awesome extra gift or 'just because' treat that can add a little additional action to any currently owned set.