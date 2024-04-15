Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Unveils New Star Wars 25 Years Mos Espa Podrace Diorama Set

Step into a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they continue to celebrate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with even more new sets

Article Summary LEGO launches Mos Espa Podrace Diorama to mark 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars.

The 718-piece set features Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba’s Podracers.

Included 25th anniversary Star Wars brick and Qui-Gon Jinn quote plaque.

Set priced at $79.99, with a release date set for May 1, 2024.

Get ready for the greatest event across the galaxy as podracing is back, and LEGO is capturing all the fun with a new Star Wars set. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, LEGO has unveiled its new Mos Espa Podrace Diorama. Coming in at 718 pieces, this set will feature Anakin Skywalker taking on Sebula on the sandy planet of Tatooine. This brick built diorama is back with detail, capturing the likeness of their Podracers right off the screen. Other features include a 25th anniversary Star Wars brick and a plaque featuring a quote from Qui-Gon Jinn. If you love The Phantom Menace, then this set is a no brainer and it would be great to see more Podracers coming to LEGO in the future. Collectors can find the Mos Espa Podrace Diorama set for $79.99, and it is set to release on May 1, 2024. Be on the lookout for more Star Wars 25 Years sets also coming soon from LEGO with releases like the TIE Interceptor, TPM BrickHeadz, and more.

LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

"Freeze-frame a moment from the thrilling Mos Espa Podrace with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Diorama (75380) buildable model kit for adults. This collectible building set invites you to channel the force, as Anakin Skywalker did in the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace adventure, to create a LEGO brick-built snapshot of his Podracer powering through Arch Canyon in hot pursuit of his racing rival Sebulba."

"The impressive build-and-display model comes with a plaque bearing Qui-Gon Jinn's advice ("Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don't think. Trust your instincts.") and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick.

Brick-built Star Wars™ Podracers – This unique set includes authentically detailed LEGO® brick models of Anakin Skywalker's Podracer and his rival Sebulba's Podracer

Made for display – The set features the Arch Canyon part of Tatooine's Mos Espa Podracing circuit, plus a LEGO® Star Wars™ 25th anniversary brick and a plaque with a Qui-Gon Jinn quotation

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!