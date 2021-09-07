LEGO VIDIYO Goes on A Road Tour with Robo HipHop Car Set

LEGO is hitting the road and expanding their LEGO VIDIYO line with some brand new sets for their newest franchise. The LEGO VIDIYO line brings together music, creativity, and building with a fun new combination of real and digital instruments. These musicians are hitting the road as LEGO announced their brand new Robo HipHop Car that comes in at 387 pieces. Featuring a design similar to something we would see in Mad Max Fury Road, two VIDIYO musicians' mini-figures are included with a Robo Guy and Gal. Master Builders will be able to bring the car and the mini-figures to life with the VIDIYO app and add their own music flavor making this fun and unique set for any fan. The LEGO VIDIYO Robo HipHop Car is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase now and located right here.

"Open up the world of music video making for kids as they direct, produce, and star in their own music videos with the LEGO® VIDIYO™ Robo HipHop Car (43112). Download the free app to scan the minifigures and reveal their cool personas. Then use the app to scan the model and see it appear in your child's videos, turning the car into a digital stage! Kids will love completing challenges as they produce their own music videos, to share with others in the kid-safe social feed."

"The Robo HipHop Car is packed with features that let kids enjoy hours of play both offline and with the app. Kids will love turning the heads, speakers and lights on the toy model to change the robot-themed scenery in their music videos. Create music experiences LEGO VIDIYO sets offer a safe social play experience, helping kids become directors and stars of their own music videos. See their creativity grow as they produce videos packed with musical mash-ups, fun characters, dance moves and amazing effects."

Download the free LEGO® VIDIYO™ app to scan the minifigures, special effect BeatBits and the model itself. See the model become a stage for the characters to perform on in the videos!

Scan the BeatBits in the app to unlock special effects like the one that adds cool robot sounds to songs or the one that decorates videos with graffiti artwork.

A fun music experience for a boy or girl aged 7 and up who deserves a treat. This playset also makes a great holiday gift for any child who loves music toys, dancing and performing.

The car measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) long and 5 in. (12 cm) wide.