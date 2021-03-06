Build Your Own LEGO Music Video With New LEGO VIDIYO Sets

LEGO is here to bring your music-loving ideas to life with their newest creation, LEGO VIDIYO. There are six playsets available now, each with a special LEGO mini-figure that comes in a BeatBox. Each box measures 3x2x3 and can come to life with the special VIDIYO app allowing kids and collectors to direct and star in their own music videos. The BeatBox kit comes with 16 BeatBits that are scannable to unlock unique special effects, challenges, and more for your mini-figure. The six sets will include Party Llama, HipHop Robot, Punk Pirate, Unicorn DJ, Alien DJ, and Candy Mermaid. Packed with fun and unique accessories, each mini-figure has its own style letting fans pick the best BeatBox that suites their music needs.

Each BeatBox is priced at $19.99, and they can be found in stores and order online right now here. These mini-figure sets really combine collecting with Odeon tech to give kids and collectors something truly unique. These music videos are a fun way to expand the creativity of kids and allow them to express their own music idea through these BeatBox packs. Become a music video maker master with these six amazing kits, and fans can find pictures of the sets, video, and more details below.

"Open up the world of music video making for kids who love to dance and perform. Download the free app to scan the music mini-figure and reveal the llama's cool stage persona. Then scan the BeatBits to unlock special effects, challenges, and more as kids produce their own unique music video, to share with other creators in the kid-safe social feed. Kids will love styling the BeatBox using the LEGO pieces. They can choose from a palm tree, roller skate, or maracas clouds design – or make up their own. The BeatBox folds up with space to store the BeatBits and mini-figure so it's ideal for play on the go."

LEGO VIDIYO sets offer a safe social play experience, helping kids become directors, producers, and stars of their own music videos. See their creativity grow as they produce videos packed with musical mash-ups, fun characters, songs, dance moves, and amazing effects.

Download the free LEGO® VIDIYO™ app to scan the mini-figure and special effect BeatBits. Kids will love seeing their character come to life within a samba-inspired tropical music video.

A fun music experience for a boy or girl aged 7 and up who deserves a treat. This play set also makes a great holiday gift for any child who loves music toys, dancing and performing.

The BeatBox measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 2 in. (7 cm) long and 3 in. (9 cm) wide.

The BeatBox folds up so kids can take their musical world on tour, wherever they go. Inside the BeatBox, there's space to store the brick-built scan stage and 16 BeatBits

The LEGO® VIDIYO™ app is compatible with selected iOS and Android devices. Please check compatibility at www.LEGO.com/devicecheck. Children should ask parents' permission before going online.