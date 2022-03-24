Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Comes to Life with New LEGO Set

Red Five Standing By! We return to the assault on the first Death Star as LEGO announces their newest Star Wars set. Capturing the Original Trilogy, LEGO has revealed that the Death Star Trench Run is coming to brick with a 665 diorama set. Dedicated to the adult side of brick building, Star Wars fans can capture Luke Skywalker in his X-Wing as 2 TIE fighters are in pursuit. That is not all, as Darth Vader also joins the fight and the whole diorama captures the high speed thrills of the scene. The exterior of the Death Star is captured beautifully with this set, and all three ships are displayed flying in the air. LEGO is really going all out with these Star Wars diorama sets, and this one is priced at $59.99. The Star Wars Death Star LEGO Set is expected to release on April 26, 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Channel Jedi-like focus and recreate a memorable moment from Star Wars: A New Hope with this Death Star Trench Run Diorama (75329) building set. Capture a snapshot of that gripping scene in intricate detail, from the surface of the Death Star to the brick-built models of Darth Vader's TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters in hot pursuit of Luke Skywalker's X-wing. Attach the plaque bearing Darth Vader's words ("The Force is strong with this one") to complete a nostalgia-inspiring centerpiece."

"This build-and-display model makes a super treat for yourself or a gift for other adult Star Wars™ fans and experienced LEGO® builders, and it comes with instructions to guide you through every step of the complex build. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your own home with LEGO Star Wars sets. Explore the stellar array of sets designed specifically for adults, including other new-for-May-2022 dioramas."

Focus on the intricate details – Take your time to recreate the surface of the Death Star and the pursuit of Luke Skywalker's X-wing by Darth Vader's TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters

Designed to inspire nostalgic memories – To complete this centerpiece, attach the plaque bearing the words "The Force is strong with this one," as spoken by Darth Vader

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this premium-quality, 665-piece set to an adult Star Wars™ fan or experienced LEGO® builder as a holiday gift or birthday present

Made for display – This buildable Star Wars™ scene measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep