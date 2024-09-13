Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO's New Star Wars Dark Falcon Set Unleashes Darth Jar Jar Binks

Step into a new world order as LEGO helps Rebuild the Galaxy with their latest Star Wars adventure along with a few new sets

Article Summary LEGO's latest set reimagines the Millennium Falcon as the Sith-inspired Dark Falcon, featuring unique details.

Introducing minifigures like Jedi Vader in white armor and Darth Jar Jar Binks, making fan theories a reality.

Explore reimagined Star Wars galaxy with creations like Sith C-3PO and Dark Rey from The Rise of Skywalker.

Celebrate LEGO's new Star Wars series, Rebuild the Galaxy, available now on Disney+ and at the LEGO Store.

Today is the day as Disney+ gets the highly anticipated LEGO animated event Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The ordinary nerf-herder Sig Greebling has come across a very powerful artifact inside a hidden Jedi Temple. This artifact takes the Star Wars landscape and rebuilds it into a brand-new galaxy filled with some wacky creations. From Admiral Ackbar Clone Troopers and Ewok Bounty Hunters to the Rebel Alliance getting their own AT-ATs, this new world promises to add a unique twist to the Star Wars lore. To celebrate the release, LEGO has brought some of this topsy-turvy word to life, from the reintroduction of Jedi Bob to the debut of X-Fighters. However, there is one set that stands above the rest and might even be one of the greatest Star Wars sets LEGO has created. Say hello to the Dark Falcon…

This new twisted starship is a reimagined version of the Millennium Falcon that comes with a striking Sith-inspired design. Fans can even access the interior of the ship, showing off a Sith Lord Throne, jail cell, bunk beds, command center, and even the hyperdrive. While the set is surely something never seen before in the Star Wars landscape, the included LEGO minifigures are even more intriguing. Some of these characters we have seen before with a Sith Version of C-3PO as well as Dark Rey from The Rise of Skywalker. Kicking things off first is Jedi Vader, who is clad in new white armor, something straight out of the Legends comics. Wielding a blue lightsaber, this is the redemption of a lifetime for Star Wars fans, and he might be in LEGO form; it will be a treat for fans to see.

While Jedi Vader is a great addition, the chaotic fan theory that has been created for Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stands out. At last, after years of theories and Sith-driven fan fiction, Jar Jar Binks, the clumsy Gungan from The Phantom Menace, is back and is finally a Sith Lord! Darth Jar Jar Binks is finally a thing and has been created just for the Dark Falcon set. Bring the galaxy to its needs with this impressive (most impressive) Star Wars set, which is an incredible work of art. We have never seen a story like this is Star Wars history, so this "What If" tale is amazing to see actually come to life. Whether you are a new or old collector, the Dark Falcon will make a fine addition to your collection. Be sure to add one to your set now through the LEGO Store now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!