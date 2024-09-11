Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Rebuilds the Star Wars Galaxy with TIE Wings and X-Fighters

Step into a new world order as LEGO helps Rebuild the Galaxy with their latest Star Wars adventure along with a few new sets

Article Summary LEGO introduces Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, airing on Disney+ on September 13, with a creative twist on the saga.

Sig Greebling, voiced by Gaten Matarazzo, finds a powerful artifact, leading to wild changes in the Star Wars universe.

New LEGO sets, including the X-Wing and TIE Fighter Mash-Up, let fans create hybrid ships like the TIE Wing and X-Fighter.

Exclusive minifigures include Rebel Pilot, TIE Pilot, Yesi Scala, Sig Greebling, and the special astromech L3-G0.

LEGO is taking Star Wars fans on an exciting new adventure with Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a special event airing on Disney+ on September 13. This latest LEGO Star Wars series features an imaginative twist on the galaxy far, far away, where iconic characters, ships, and lore are reimagined with quirky, creative spins. In this special event, the Star Wars universe undergoes a massive "rebuild," leading to wild and unexpected changes. Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) will discover a new and powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple leading into the arrival of this new twisted galaxy. Fans will encounter Ewok bounty hunters, a beach-ready Luke Skywalker, and even a new mash-up of some iconic Star Wars ships.

To accompany the series, LEGO is also launching new sets that let fans experience the spirit of "rebuilding" firsthand. One of these is the X-Wing and TIE Fighter Mash-Up set, which comes in at 1,063 points and features two buildable ships. However, this is Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, so new and veteran master builders can now mix and match parts from the iconic X-Wing and TIE Fighter to create new hybrid ships like the "X-Fighter" or "TIE Wing." The set will also feature some exclusive LEGO minifigures like your standard Rebel Pilot and a TIE Pilot, along with Yesi Scala, Sig Greebling himself, and the special astromech, L3-G0.

Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy promises to be an exciting event filled with humor, action, and plenty of surprises for new and old fans. It is incredible to see fun and unique for the Star Wars universe, and if anyone can masterfully craft it, it would be LEGO. There are three sets total for Rebuild the Galaxy, including the return of the infamous Jedi Bob as well as the mysterious and powerful Dark Falcon. Be sure to snag up your X-Wing and TIE Fighter Mash-Up set online right now through LEGO or the LEGO Store while you can! May the Force be with you.

