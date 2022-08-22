Light Up Your Collection with LEGO's New Motorized Lighthouse Set

A coastline vacation spot comes alive as LEGO unveils the newest LEGO Ideas sets with the Motorized Lighthouse. Coming in at 2,065 pieces, this lighthouse tower is more than your average LEGO set as it features a motorized rotating light that spins and light-up. Below the lighthouse consist of the keeper's cottage that is comfy, cozy, and features its own glowing fireplace. Both structures are placed on a rocky base with their own secrets as undiscovered treasures await Master Builders. LEGO Ideas are truly incredible sets, and it really shows off the talented, skilled builders outside the house of LEGO. This top-tier construction set is meant for adults giving collectors a masterpiece once they are done building it. The Motorized Lighthouse comes in at $299.99 and is set to go up for purchase on September 1, 2022, right here.

"Let your creativity shine as you build this LEGO® Ideas Motorized Lighthouse (21335) model. It features a lighthouse tower with motorized rotating light and custom-designed Fresnel lens elements, plus a cottage with a glowing fireplace. The cottage and tower are both easily accessible to let you view the wonderfully detailed interiors, and they sit on a brick-built rocky outcrop with steps down to the pier and a cave containing pirate's treasure. Lighthouse keeper and sailor minifigures, plus a buildable rowboat and seagull and cat figures, add to the delightful scene."

"A super treat for yourself or a gift for other keen LEGO builders, this classic LEGO display model comes with step-by-step instructions to guide the immersive building experience. Welcome to your zone. Explore LEGO Sets for Adults, a carefully curated collection of top-quality models. Whatever your passion, there is a mindful, hands-on building project waiting for you."

Motorized Lighthouse (21335) model for display – Shine a light on your creativity with this highly detailed, buildable lighthouse on rocks, with a pier and steps, cave and lighthouse keeper's cottage

2 LEGO® minifigures and 2 figures – Includes a lighthouse keeper and sailor with a buildable rowing boat model, plus a cat and seagull to bring the scene to life

Rotating light with a Fresnel lens element – A battery box (6380609), medium motor (6290183) and cable with lights (6238858) power the lighthouse's rotating light and the cottage's glowing fireplace

Revel in the details – Remove elements on the back of the tower to view the stairs all the way to top, lift off the cottage roof to view the detailed interior and discover a treasure chest in the cave

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 2,065-piece set as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift to someone who loves architecture, lighthouses or building classic LEGO® display models

Buildable art piece to display in your home – This working model of a lighthouse measures over 21.5 in. (54 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep