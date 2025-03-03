Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: loki, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles

Loki Reigns Supreme with Sideshow's Newest Marvel Comics Statue

The God of Mischief is back as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their latest comic book inspired Loki Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Marvel's Loki returns with a stunning Sideshow Collectibles statue, showcasing his iconic 1962 debut style.

Loki seizes Asgard's throne with Odin’s spear and helmet at his feet, exuding cunning and dominance.

The statue captures Loki in his classic gold and green, with an Exclusive version offering a Modern Portrait.

Available for pre-order now, the statue stands 23” tall and embodies Asgard's intricate craftsmanship.

Loki made his grand debut in Marvel Comics with Journey into Mystery #85 back in 1962. He was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, with his original version being a more cunning and villainous sorcerer that modern interactions. Deeply envious of his adoptive brother Thor, Loki will stop at nothing to take control of Asgard and with some help of Sideshow Collectibles, he has accomplished just that. A new Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure has arrived coming in at a whopping 23" tall and 15.7" wide. The statue showcases Loki sitting upon Asgard's Throne with Odin's spear Gungnir in his hand and the crushed helmet of Odin under his foot.

Even Mjolnir is depicted next to the throne, so who knows what the God of Mischief has done with his brother this time. This beautifully crafted showing Asgard craftsmanship along with Loki's more iconic Marvel Comics gold and green outfit. Sideshow Collectibles will also have an Exclusive version of the statue as well which will include an extra Modern Portrait. Pre-orders are already live for a mighty $995 or $1020 with payment plans being offered and a December 2025 release.

Marvel Comics Loki Premium Format – Sideshow Collectibles

"Behold, your God of Mischief! Measuring 23.3" tall, 15.7" wide, and 15.9" deep, the Loki Premium Format Figure smiles maniacally as he takes his place on Asgard's throne. His power-hungry posture suggests the utmost confidence, especially as he rests one foot on Odin's broken helmet. The ambitious heir apparent also holds the Allfather's spear Gungnir in his left hand while twirling Mjolnir's leather straps in his right. Is the hammer a sign of Loki's worthiness or a threat from his brother Thor? Only the trickster knows, and he'll never tell the truth."

"This fully sculpted Marvel statue showcases Loki at the exact moment he achieves his glorious purpose. Presiding over his newly won kingdom, he wears a sleek green costume and brown boots, with fur trim around the shoulders and knees. The Asgardian prince sits atop an ancient throne complete with purple drapery, a wooden texture, and gold engravings — including a ram and snake which reference Thor and Loki's mythological rivalry.

