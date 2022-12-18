Long Live Slytherin with the New Harry Potter Playset from LEGO

The Slytherin House in the world of Harry Potter gets a bad rap, and they have certainly earned it. Even Slytherins need time to sit back and relax, and LEGO is giving them just that with their newest Harry Potter set. Each of the iconic Hogwarts Houses is coming to life with some brand-new portable Banner playlets. Enter the Common Room of the Slytherin House with this fun set that includes a nice set of minifigures including some very uncommon students that never get collectibles. This set will come with Pansy Parkinson, Blaise Zabini, and the devious Draco Malfoy. Their Common Room will showcase their sinister nature as well, with snakes, skulls, and other spooky elements. LEGO has these Harry Potter Hogwarts Banner sets priced at $34.99 with a March 2023 release. All four houses will get one with Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw, and while pre-orders are not live for the Slytherin set, it can be seen here.

Show Your Slytherin Spirit with LEGO

Harry Potter™ fans can demonstrate Slytherin™ house pride with this LEGO® brick-built house banner (76410). An ace everyday gift for kids aged 9 and up, it features a printed tile with the Slytherin crest and a hanger to display it on the wall. The banner also opens to reveal a spellbinding recreation of the Slytherin common room with a buildable sofa, lamps and steps. A slide-in lenticular backboard creates magical 3D effects, including moving monstrous eyes, a light turning on and off, a secret message appearing in the cupboard, and more. This portable playset is 1 of 4 Hogwarts™ house banners to collect. It includes a Draco Malfoy™ minifigure and new-for-March-2023 Pansy Parkinson and Blaise Zabini minifigures, plus Slytherin's.

3 Slytherin™ house characters with accessories for role play – Draco Malfoy™, Pansy Parkinson and Blaise Zabini minifigures, plus Slytherin's Locket and a snake element

Authentic details – The banner features the Slytherin™ house crest and opens to reveal the common room, featuring a table, sofa, 2 lamps,steps, and a cupboard that opens to reveal a secret message

3D effects – A lenticular backboard creates moving images of Black Lake underwater scenes through the window, a flickering fire in the fireplace, Salazar Slytherin's serious/smiling face, and more

Portable play – The banner measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep when closed, making it easy to store or to fit in a child's backpack for play on the go