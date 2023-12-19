Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the new adventures of batman

The Riddler Dons New Pink Suit with McFarlane's Newest Batman Figure

Step into the world of The New Adventures of Batman as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest DC Retro Collection with brand new figures

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through Gotham City once again as McFarlane Toys unveils its latest Retro DC line. Coming to life from the hit 70s cartoon, The New Adventures of Batman, a new wave of figures are on the way. One of which highlights the enigmatic mastermind himself, The Riddler, who is ready for some new puzzle and is dressed in his signature pink costume. Batman and Robin between watch out as this cunning puzzle master is ready to take center stage with an eye-catching pink suit that adds a vibrant twist to any Batman collection. The New Adventures of Batman fans will not only get a pink version of the Riddler, but he will come with his Question Mark Cane as an accessory and in windowed packaging. This version of the Riddler will surely stand out in any villain line-up, and McFarlane has the whole wave of The New Adventures of Batman figures arriving in February 2024. Pre-orders for this Pink Riddler are already live at $17.99, and be on the lookout for more figures in the wave with Joker, Batgirl, Robin, and Bat-Mite?!

The New Adventures of Batman DC Retro Riddler

"Possessing a genius-level intellect, the Riddler creates elaborate, sometimes Rube Goldberg-esque traps, and is even willing to use innocent civilians as bait. Although not physically imposing, the Riddler's brilliance, neurosis and lack of empathy make him an incredibly dangerous foe. He cares very little, if at all, about the lives of those he uses in his plots and instead only sees them as disposable pawns in his continuing intellectual battle against Batman."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on the THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Includes Riddler's question mark cane accessory.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN figures.

