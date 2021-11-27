Lord of the Rings Bilbo Baggins Returns with New Asmus Toys Figure

The original Hobbit is back as Asmus Toys has revealed their newest Lord of the Rings 1/6th scale figure. Standing roughly 8.5" tall, Bilbo Baggins is depicted in his old age once again from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings. Bilbo has 22 points of articulation and will come with swappable hands, a Possessed Bilbo head sculpt, as well as two jackets. Hobbit fanatic can even prepare Bilbo for his own journey with the included accessories, which are his walking stick, pipe, book, backpack, mug, and of course, the One Ring. For collectors who order right through Amsus Toys they will be able to own the specialized grass base that's limited to only 300 pieces. Bilbo Baggins is priced at $185 and will be a nice addition to your Lord of the Rings Asmus Toys collection. His journey is set to continue in Q2 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"My dear Bagginses and Boffins, Tooks and Brandybucks, Grubbs, Chubbs, Hornblowers, Bolgers, Bracegirdles and Proudfoots!" Today… we are happy to announce to you all, that Bilbo Baggins has arrived! It was a true honour for us to develop the beloved and late, great, Ian Holm. The "old" Bilbo has been one of our most requested and we hope you are as happy with him as we are. Bilbo comes with a nice amount of accessories including his pipe, book, cup, backpack, walking jacket and stick. With his beautifully colourful attire, hairy Hobbit feet and many hand options too. Most excitingly; we have included an interchangeable head from the famous Rivendell scene of 'Possessed Bilbo'! Order directly from the Asmus store to get hold of our Online Store Exclusive base, limited to only 300 pieces."

Features:

Asmus Toys' exclusive T4 body featuring hobbit feet

An authentic likeness of Old Bilbo Baggins from the feature films.

One pair of relaxed posture hand

One pair of weapon holding hand

One pair of fist

One special hand

One smoking hand

Special features on Clothing:

One patterned scarf

One pair of long sleeved shirt

One pair of brown trousers

One red patterning vest

One brown traveling jacket

One wooden cup

One backpack with traveling blanket

One pot

One traveling staff

One Bilbo's pipe

The One Ring