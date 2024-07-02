Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, lord of the rings, sdcc

Lord of the Rings Gimli: Son of Gloin Figure Coming Soon from DST

Diamond Select Toys has just revealed their new San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusives including a Lord of the Rings figure

Limited edition collectible limited to 2000 pieces, stands 5 inches tall.

Includes swappable parts and axes, with Doors of Durin-themed deluxe packaging.

Figure designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios.

Gimli, son of Glóin, is a central character in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings series. As a proud and brave Dwarf, Gimli represents the resilience and honor of his people. He joins the Fellowship of the Ring, is tasked with destroying the One Ring, and becomes a loyal companion to Aragorn, Legolas, and The Hobbits. Gimli's journey is marked by his fierce combat skills, particularly with his axe, and his deep sense of duty for the Dwarfs. His feud and friendship with Legolas, an Elf, is hilarious to witness while also symbolizing a possible unity and cooperation between the two races. Gimli, Son of Gloin, is now ready for a new epic quest with Diamond Select Toys for San Diego Comic Con 2024.

A new limited edition Lord of the Rings figure has been unveiled that is limited to 2000 pieces. The figure stands 5 inches tall, comes with swappable parts and axes, and features Doors of Durin-themed packaging to read collector to the entrance to the Mines of Mori. Priced at $40, The Lord of the Rings Gimli will be found at the Diamond Select Toys FandomWorld booth at SDCC 2024 and will be offered online after the show, most likely through Local Comic Book Stores.

San Diego 2024 Lord of the Rings: Gimli Son of Gloin

"One of Middle-Earth's greatest heroes returns in an all-new deluxe box set! Gimli, Son of Gloin, member of the Fellowship of the Ring, gets an all-new unhelmeted head sculpt in this exclusive box set, packed to the seams with axes and interchangeable parts. Measuring approximately 5 inches tall, this 1/10 scale action figure features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1500 pieces! It comes packaged in a deluxe box designed to resemble the Doors of Durin, entrance to the Mines of Moria, underground kingdom of his cousin Balin. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, packaging design by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground Inc.!"

