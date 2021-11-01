Luigi's Mansion Comes to LEGO with Three New Spooktacular Sets

Halloween might be over, but paranormal adventures are far from over as LEGO reveals their newest Super Mario Bros set with Luigi's Mansion. That is right, Luigi is starting to get a little more love as his hit solo video game adventures get beautifully turned into the world of LEGO. Three sets are on the way and will require the Luigi Starter Course, and it all starts with the Luigi's Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set with 877 pieces. Some nice ghosts are included in this Mansion with King Boo, Grabbing Ghost, Garbage Can Ghost, and Toad. This Luigi's Mansion set will feature rotating pieces, hidden gems and will feature new background music that will easily set the scene.

The Luigi's Mansion set does not end there as two other expansion set help rebuild the Mansion with the Lab and Poltergust and Entryway Expansion Sets. The Entryway comes in at 504 pieces and will come with three spooktacular ghosts with Polterpup, Bogmire, and a Boo. Lastly, we have the smallest set with 179 pieces that will come with Professor E. Gadd and an enemy Gold Ghost. All of these set features spinning platforms, spooky sounds and is a perfect way to incorporate the hit Luigi's Mansion game into LEGO format. The Luigi's Mansions sets are expected to release in January 2022 and are priced at $79.99, $39.99, or 29.99, depending on what set you choose. You can find all three up product pages right here to check them out further, as well as the teaser trailer for the sets below. Boo!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Discover a frightfully fun adventure with these LEGO Super Mario Luigi's Mansion Sets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuGsLRNS5VI)

"Create a gem-hunting, ghost-battling LEGO® Super Mario™ level with Luigi's Mansion™ Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set (71401) for ages 8 and up. It features a new-for-January 2022 start plate and a rotating hallway to access each room. There are lots of fun challenges for LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Mario™ (figures are not included): rescue Toad from a painting, uncover hidden gems, battle a haunted pool table, defeat a Garbage Can Ghost and a Grabbing Ghost, and topple King Boo from the tower. (Note: The71387 or 71360 Starter Course is required for interactive play.) Play together Collectible Luigi's Mansion sets offer spooky adventures with LEGO Luigi as the hero. The puzzle-solving play is even more thrilling when family members play as a team and level up with the Poltergust (sold separately in set 71397) to defeat ghosts."

"Ghostly fun at Luigi's Mansion™ – Add a brick-built mansion entrance and cemetery packed with challenges to kids' LEGO® Super Mario™ universe with the 71399 Luigi's Mansion Entryway Expansion Set. 3 Super Mario™ characters – LEGO® figures of Polterpup, Bogmire and a Boo for LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Mario™ (figures not included) to interact with, plus a start plate that triggers different music. Golden Bone-collecting, platform-spinning play – A digital Golden Bone to collect for Polterpup, mansion-door-opening function, rotating platform, shadow ball to knock over Bogmire and more."

"LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course with the 71397 Luigi's Mansion™ Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set with 2 iconic Super Mario™ characters. This toy playset includes LEGO® figures of Professor E. Gadd and an enemy Gold Ghost for LEGO® Luigi™ (figure not included) to defeat. Poltergust for LEGO® Luigi™ – Activate the ghost-catching feature by pressing the button on his pants. There is a choice of normal nozzle or Strobulb accessory to attach to it, plus a display stand. Coin-collecting fun – A lab machine offers digital coin rewards. The set also includes a start plate that triggers different background music, a lab table with buildable potions, and a toolbox."