MAFEX Debuts Zack Synder's Justice League Knightmare Batman

Return to the events of widely popular Zack Synder's Justice League with the brand new MAFEX No.260 figure with the Knightmare Batman

The original DC Universe was a pure treat, with Zack Snyder adding a darker tone to this rich comic book world. Man of Steel starts things off with a bang, putting Superman front and center, leading up to an explosive finale against General Zod. This battle would leave Metropolis in ruins, and it turns out Bruce Wayne was in the city at the time, witnessing his destruction. This was the first step in expanding the DC cinematic universe with Batman v Superman, but the film divided fans. One of the greatest sequences in the movie is the arrival of the Knightmare World, a post-apocalyptic future where Darkseid rules and Superman is his champion. Batman must bring all the fury to take down the Supergoons and Parademons, and now Medicom continues that apocalyptic future with a new MAFEX release.

That is right, Knightmare Batman from Zack Snyders's Justice League is back with a brand new figure capturing this deadly future. The future grows more dim and now the Caped Crusader must take down this god with everything he has, and Medicom has captured just that. This Knightmare Batman comes in at 6.3" tall and features four swappable, along with a fabric scarf. He will come with a rifle that features a strap, a pistol that can be holstered, and a pair of binoculars. One of these days, Batman fans will get an updated Knightmare version of the figure with a soft, good trench coat, which will surely take his display to new levels. Pre-orders for Zack Synder's Justice League MAFEX No.260 are already live for $115.99, and he is set for a September 2025 release.

Zack Synder's Justice League MAFEX No.260 Knightmare Batman

"Brave a dark future and join the resistance: Knightmare Batman has joined in the MAFEX line! Featuring the Dark Knight as seen in Bruce Wayne's strange and foreboding dream, this figure includes intricate detailing lifted directly from the film along with multiple accessories. Take on the forces of darkness with Knightmare Batman and order your figure today!"

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Zack Synder's Justice League film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Knightmare Batman figure

4 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Assault rifle

Pistol with holster

Binoculars

