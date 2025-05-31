Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: child's play, chucky, mafex

MAFEX Reissues Child's Play 2 Good Guys Doll Chucky Figure

Get ready to play hide and seek with your favorite murderous Good Guys doll as MAFEX unveils new Child’s Play figures

Article Summary MAFEX reissues the Child’s Play 2 Good Guys Chucky figure with new features and killer details.

Figure stands 5.12 inches tall, fully articulated, and sports fabric elements for authenticity.

Includes three swappable heads, multiple weapons, a knife-arm, and interchangeable hands.

Pre-orders open now for $134.99 with a release date set for November 2025.

Child's Play 2 continued the chilling saga of the killer doll Chucky, who is possessed by the serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Picking up shortly after the events of the original, the film follows Andy Barclay, who is now placed in foster care. Chucky, on the other hand, has now been resurrected by a greedy toy company, which is looking to fix its reputation. It is time to ship out some brand new Good Guy dolls, and one of which is Chucky, now out for revenge as he tries to become a real boy. MAFEX has announced that they are reissuing their popular Child's Play 2 Chunky figure.

Get ready for some playtime with this impressive figure that comes in at 5.12" tall and features fabric elements. Chucky will stop at nothing to become real once again, and Medicom has included three swappable heads to help, including a standard Good Guys doll head. Other accessories include a baseball bat, a ruler, two knives, and a hammer. There is even a swappable arm to capture his new knife hand, just like at the end of Child's Play 2. This Chucky reissue is already up for pre-order for $134.99 and has a November 2025 release.

Child's Play 2 MAFEX No.278 Good Guys (Renewal Ver.)

"Let's party! Medicom Toy is proud to bring back a fan favorite character to their MAFEX line of action figures: the Good Guys doll from Child's Play 2! Ready to be your best friend right out of the box, this doll might have a spooky surprise in it that will prove deadly to any who open it. Packed with dynamic articulation and multiple accessories, this awesome figure will be the perfect addition to your collection! Order yours today!"

Product Features 5.12 inches (13cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Child's Play 2 movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents Good Guys figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Bat

Ruler

Hammer

Replacement arm

2 Knives

Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!