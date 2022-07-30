Magneto Continues Xavier's Legacy with New Iron Studios AoA Statue

Magneto has been through a lot of changes over the years with comics, movies, and even cartoons. The newest change is he is now the new leader of the X-Men as Disney showcased the upcoming roster for the new animated series, X-Men 97'. I am looking forward to seeing my favorite mutants in all their 90s glory once again. Magneto is even getting a new costume for the upcoming cartoon as Disney teased his new design with his luscious locks flowing in the wind. The powerful Master of Magnetism has had plenty of marvelous designs over the years, with one of my favorites being from the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse. Which makes it even better that Iron Studios is releasing his as their next Age of Apocalypse statue!

This hero has taken Charles Xavier's mission to heart in this alternate reality as he sacrificed himself to save him. This leads him to create the X-Men himself, and Iron Studios is continuing their new Age of Apocalypse statue line with the Master of Magnetism. This glorious statue stands 13" tall and shows off the mutant using his powers on some industrial terrain. Two head sculpts will be included with an unmasked and helmeted design, allowing X-Men fans to custom their display. Age of Apocalypse is an iconic Marvel Comics story, and it is fantastic to see these versions of the X-Men return from Iron Studios. The AoA Magneto is priced at $210, set for a Q3 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out the Apocalypse companion statue as well right here.

"With heavy raw metal machines at his feet being remodeled by his powers, the powerful mutant master of magnetism wearing his unmistakable red and purple uniform, raises his hands creating an energy field on his pedestal, while he hovers over it with his red cape opened like wings and his long white hairs decorated with two braids, revealed in the base of his helmet. From a reality where he takes the part of a hero and savior of humankind, Iron studios present the statue "Magneto BDS – X-Men: Age of Apocalypse – Art Scale 1/10", with this reality's mentor and creator of the X-Men, in his version inspired by Marvel's audacious comics saga from the 1990s."

"The life of Erik Lensherr, the mutant known as Magneto, changed when his friend Charles Xavier sacrificed himself to save Erik and was killed by Legion, Xavier's psychotic son that traveled back in time to eliminate Erik. His death changed Lensherr, that swore to continue Xavier's dream of a world where mutants and humans could coexist peacefully. But the mutant known as Apocalypse anticipated his attack on this reality dominating the world, and to face him, Magneto created a team of mutants to defend those who couldn't protect themselves, and to fight against Apocalypse and his legion of mutant followers, thus creating on that reality the group of heroes known as the X-Men. Magneto provided the place for young mutants to learn how to use their powers and to fight for genetic equality, building their base of operations hidden in Mount Wundagore. Over time, he and the hero Rogue started a romance, got married, and had a son named Charles."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra head

Product dimensions: 13 in (H) x 9.5 in (W) x 8.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 3.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023