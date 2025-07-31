Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, transformers

Man-At Arms and Bumblebee Fuse with New MOTU x Transformers Collab

Masters of Universe collides with Transformers as a new collab is here from Mattel with Bumblebee Man-At-Arms

Article Summary Masters of the Universe and Transformers collide with a new Bumblebee Armor Man-At-Arms figure from Mattel.

This 5.5-inch action figure features Bumblebee-inspired yellow armor, 16 points of articulation, and removable gear.

The exclusive set comes with multiple weapons, a mini-comic, and special packaging for collectors and fans alike.

Pre-orders are live at Target for $32.99, with an October 2026 release—future collab figures could be on the way!

The worlds of Eternia and Cybertron collide in an epic crossover with the Masters of the Universe x Transformers at Mattel. Things kicked off big with a Megatron Armored Skeletor, who is now going to toe with Bumblebee Armor Man-At-Arms! This unexpected collaboration between Hasbro and Mattel brings together two legendary '80s franchises for one epic mash-up. Classic MOTU warrior Man-At-Arms is reimagined with the bright yellow armor inspired by the Transformers Autobot Bumblebee.

Standing 5.5 inches tall, this Origins-style figure will feature 16 points of articulation, sculpted armor, and a removable face mask. As for weapons, Bumblebee/Man-At-Arms will come with a blaster, mace, shield, and an Energon sword. To sweeten the deal, the set includes a mini-comic that dives into this mysterious crossover universe and expands the lore behind the arrival of Energon on Eternia. Special packaging will also be featured for this collab, and pre-orders are already live at Target for $32.99 with an October 2026 release date. Stay tuned for more information on other collab figures if they are coming as a Optimus Prime Armor He-Man would truly have the power!

Masters of the Universe x Transformers Bumblebee Armor Man-At-Arms

"A collaboration of iconic toy brands no one expected – Hasbro's Transformers and Mattel's Masters of the Universe – has created this distinctive Bumblebee Armor Man-At-Arms action figure! This Heroic Autobot Weapons Master has MOTU character Man-At-Arms outfitted with the iconic yellow armor of the Transformers' Bumblebee! Designed at MOTU Origins 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation, the figure has deluxe detail, removable armor and weapon accessories. Modular body parts allow swap and share play or display. An included mini-comic explains the crossover storyline. Sure to be a hit among MOTU and Transformers fans alike, this figure is suitable for ages 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!