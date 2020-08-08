Disney Aristocats Marie Gets Fancy With Beast Kingdom Statue

The classic animated Disney cat flick Aristocats is back with a fabulous collectible. Set in the 1910 Paris, the white furred kitten known as Marie is ready for her close up with Beast Kingdom. With a new Master Craft Disney statue, The Aristocats Marie has been individually sculpted to perfection. She is posed sitting on her star pillow with this 13" tall statue. While the fur is sculpted and not flocked, this hand painted and hand crafted statue is a must have for any Aristocats fans.

Marie is probably the most popular of the kittens from The Aristocats. Beast Kingdom really captured her beauty and elegance with this statue. Even the pillow is beautifully sculpted and they left no details out of this piece. The Aristocats Master Craft Statue from Beast Kingdom is set to release between October and December 2020. She is priced at $199 and fans can find pre-orders live and located here.

"Within the pantheons of magical Disney animated movies, Aristocats was the first to ever feature felines as the main stars! Bringing together an ensemble of fun, furry friends, the star of the show 'Marie' is a memorable character that to this day is an inspiration to young girls the world over!"

"Beast Kingdom, The 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is proud to introduce the latest in the high-end Master Craft Series: Marie from Disney's Aristocats. Set in 1910 Paris, the 20th animated classic from Disney follows a group of aristocratic Parisian cats searching for their lost family fortune! Marie, a white-furred kitten, is the middle and only female kitten of the Duchess! Mimicking the elegance and high stature of her mother, Marie is often viewed as spoiled, especially by the Alley Cat; Thomas O'Malley, who is helping the family on their quest. Yet in reality, deep-down Marie is a romantic daydreamer full of love and warmth in her heart, attributes all found in the design of the Master Craft Marie."

"The Master Craft series fully embodies the art of precision, hand-crafted and painted masterpieces from the Beast Kingdom team! Each statue is individually sculpted by a crew of seasoned artists with no details spared. The Master Craft Marie includes the adorable star sitting on her very own pillow, which doubles as the statue's stand."