Marvel Comics Doctor Octopus Seeks Revenge with Iron Studios Statue

Get ready to expand your growing collection as Iron Studios is back with new 1/10 Art Scale statues like more Marvel Comics fun

Article Summary Iron Studio reveals new Doctor Octopus statue for Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama Series.

Statue depicts Doctor Octopus with detailed Marvel Comics design, wearing his infamous metal tentacles.

Pre-orders for the 1/10 Art Scale Doctor Octopus statue are live, retailing at $249.99 for Q3 2023 release.

Statue part of the Spider-Man Vs Villains line that will form a stunning Marvel Universe diorama set.

Hold onto your web-shooters as Iron Studios has just revealed their latest addition to our Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama Series with the one and only Doctor Octopus! Doctor Octopus, also known as Dr. Otto Octavius, is one of Spider-Man's most iconic foes. He was introduced back in 1963 in The Amazing Spider-Man #3 and has been a pain in Spidey's webs ever since. Iron Studios has pulled Doc Ock right from the pages of Marvel Comics with their latest 1/10 Art Scale release with an impressive 14.6" tall statue. The doctor will see you now as he summons the power of his extra metal tentacles as he holds himself in the air and features a Marvel Comics inspired design. A lot of details are put into this statue, and Spider-Man will surely not want to miss out on bringing this villain home. The Doctor Octopus 1/10 Art Scale statue is priced at $249.99 with a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other Spider-Man vs. Villains statues with Spider-Man and Venom.

Marvel Comics Battle Diorama Series Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus, the brilliant scientist turned supervillain joins the Battle Diorama Series line by Iron Studios! Even though they move like independent and individual living beings, in reality, each one of the four metallic Titanium-Steel tentacles meticulously follow the command from the complex mind of their master, the proud scientist Doctor Octopus. Each tentacle terminates in three powerful single-jointed pincers, two of them raise the supervillain, nailing the floor just like animal paws in a base formed by rustic techno-industrial elements, including the logo of the infamous Oscorp, while the others are ready to attack."

" Iron Studios proudly bring the Doctor Octopus – Spider-man Vs Villains diorama, presenting a new and never-before-seen version of one of the greatest archenemies of Spider-Man and one of the most iconic villains in Marvel's universe, wearing a variant of his classic green costume with gloves, boots, and details in orange yellow, covered by a brown overcoat. This statue is the second release in the Spider-Man Vs Villains line, a collection that will form an incredible diorama set, composed of the most popular villains and characters in the universe of Spider-Man in Marvel's comic books."

