Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – Thanks for the Hand, Suga

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

LEGO has truly done a remarkable job lately bringing bigger universe sets to life, especially from the Marvel Universe. Everything started with the Daily Bugle, which featured the legacy of Spider-Man over the years and had 25 minifigures! Fans then got mystical with the Sanctum Sanctorum for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. This captured moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and kept the legacy of Doctor Strange alive and in brick form. LEGO then took things up a notch with their MCU Avengers Tower set, featuring the Battle of New York, Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame. But their latest achievement was with the X-Men, blending elements from the comics and X-Men: The Animated Series with the X-Mansion for the debut of X-Men 97. We are continuing our build of the X-Mansion as we return to the Danger Room with the help of Rogue!

Rogue, also known as Anna Marie, was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Michael Golden. She first appeared in Marvel Comics with Avengers Annual #10 in 1981 as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Initially depicted as a villain alongside Magneto, she featured the ability to absorb the powers, memories, and even the life force of anyone she touches. She would eventually join the X-Men, becoming one of the team's most beloved members. However, Rogue has a pretty complex backstory, as she struggles with her powers and relationships with other characters since she can not touch anyone. However, that has not stopped her from pursuing a connection, and she shares a strong one with Gambit.

Our brick-built Danger Room continues as we add fire, spikes, missiles, and lasers to this deadly training area. However, LEGO was pretty slick here with a unique set of stickers that make reference to a variety of elements; 141965 is for Days of Future Past X-Men #141. The fun continues with the E92131 sticker, which is the numeral universe for the X-Men: The Animated Series universe and E13122 is the universe number for the LEGO Marvel Universe. Lastly, the UX 266 is for our 1st appearance of Gambit with Uncanny X-Men #266, followed by a chessboard, which Professor X and Magneto are often seen playing. This was a lot packed into one area, but boy, it is great to see stuff like this packed into this set, capturing the legacy of the X-Men in comics, movies, and TV. Things are now about to get a little chilly as Iceman is next up on our ongoing LEGO X-Men X-Mansion build, so stay tuned.

