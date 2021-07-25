Marvel Comics Magneto Will Reign Supreme With New PCS Statue

The Master of Magnetism is back as Sideshow and PCS Collectibles release their newest 1:6 Scale Diorama statue. Coming out of the hit RPG game Marvel Future Revolution, Magneto is ready to bring the fight to your collection. Coming in at 17" tall, the Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil stands on a rubble base as he is captured in a heroic pose with a highly detailed and sculpted design. Sideshow is offering two different versions of the statue with a Standard and Supreme that modified the display base with a purple Magnetism effect surrounding it.

Both designs feature the iconic purple and red costume with his white eyes shown as he uses his mutant power. Whether you're a fan of Marvel Future Revolution, the X-Men, or Marvel Comics, this is a great statue for any fan. The 1:6 Scale Magneto Diorama Statue from Sideshow is set to release between June – August 2022. The Standard is priced at $450, the Supreme is priced at $605, and both can be found dup for pre-order right here.

"If you know who I am, then you know what I am capable of … the actions I am willing to take to protect my people." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Magneto 1:6 Scale Diorama (Supreme Edition). Inspired by the mutant mastermind's appearance in the open-world action RPG MARVEL Future Revolution, the Magneto 1:6 Scale Diorama (Supreme Edition) measures 19.5" tall and 13" wide on a base detailed with rubble, rebar, and other elements that bow to the will of the Master of Magnetism and his incredible power.

"A semi-translucent field of purple energy holds Magneto aloft as he leaps into action in order to secure the future of mutantkind. This engaging environment base adds even more color and movement to the scene, bringing the battle to life. The Magneto 1:6 Scale Diorama (Supreme Edition) is fully sculpted to capture the might of this iconic mutant, based on his in-game model. His signature red and purple costume features varied textures and piping as well as silver accents underscoring his powerful physique."

"Magneto's portrait has white eyes that emphasize his abilities in action, and he wears his glossy red helmet to withstand any psychic influence from his enemies. As he wields his magnetic abilities, his sculpted purple cape flows dramatically behind him, giving a sense of action and movement to this dynamic X-Men statue. You cannot resist the pull of the Magneto 1:6 Scale Diorama (Supreme Edition) by PCS — add him to your Marvel collection today!"