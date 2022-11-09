Marvel Comics Wonder Man Makes His Return to Marvel Legends

Wonder Man has easily made the news lately that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his very own Disney+ series. On top of that, it has been confirmed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be taking up the mantle as Simon Williams. This is some exciting stuff, and I am pumped to see his take on the infamous superhero. While we wait to see how this series plays out, Hasbro is giving collectors a blast from the past with a new classic Marvel Comics Marvel Legends figure. Wonder Man is back as this actor, artist, and superhero dons his classic suit with his red jacket and red sunglasses. It is a classic Marvel Comics character like this that really makes the Marvel Legends line stand out, and he will be a fun addition to any classic collection. This is a perfect figure for West Coast Avengers fans, and Simon is set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders for him are already live right here with a $24.99 price tag, and he will be part of a Serpent Society Puff Adder Build-A-Figure wave.

Smile for the Camera Wonder Man!

"Longtime Avenger Simon Williams makes a move out West to join his friends as a founding member of the West-Coast Avengers. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) "

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Classic Comic figure is detailed to look like the Marvel's Wonder Man character clad in his red jacket costume with transparent red sunglasses from Avengers comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands and belt-jet thrust accessories that plug into the figure's belt; plus 2 Build-A-Figure pieces."

