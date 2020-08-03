X-Men Rogue and Pyro Get Exclusive Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Pre-order has recently gone live for a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack. Rogue and Pyro are here and duking it own with this new figure set. The Marvel Legends X-Men line has been dropping quite a few new 2-pack figures with excellent artwork and a great set of accessories. Both figures will come with interchangeable heads featuring different combat emotions. Pyro will be getting some flame effects for his hands and Rogue will get swappable hand pieces. Their comic book costumes are faithfully recreated and this will be a must have 2-pack for any X-Men fan.

The packaging on these new Marvel Legends figure is quite nice. New box design and the blown-up art really will be nice for in-box collectors to display. Both of these mutants don't get a lot of time to shine so it is nice to see then get the action figure treatment once again. The X-Men Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro 2-Pack from Hasbro is priced at $49.99. It is set as a common release and you can find them located here. They are expected to ship on out in October 2020 and be sure to check to some of the other 2-packs coming soon. From Logan to Storm and Thunderbird, there are plenty of new Marvel Legends figures perfect for any fans of these mutants.

"Unpredictable circumstances force Rogue and Pyro away from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and into the light. With over 80 years of comic book and movie history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: 2 figures and 6 accessories.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy these 6-inch-scale Marvel's Rogue and Pyro figures, inspired by the characters from the Marvel comics.

Marvel's Rogue and Pyro figures feature premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection.

These quality 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Rogue and Pyro figures feature multiple points of articulation and are great additions to any action figure collection.

