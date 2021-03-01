Hasbro Announces New Black Widow Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Marvel fans have waited over a year for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow. The film was originally was slated for May 2020, but due to the unforeseen circumstances of 2020, it was shuffled off to May 2021. As fans wait to see Black Widow's long overdue solo film, collectors can look forward to another amazing Marvel Legends 2-pack set from Hasbro. This time Red Guardian and Melina Vostokoff are bundled up and ready for their next adventure. Both figures will come with a nice set of swappable hand parts and some fun accessories like batons, grappling hook, and Red Guardian will even get his unmasked head to sculpt. This is one fun set of Marvel Legends figures that will be a great 2-pack for ay fans of the upcoming Black Widow film.

I am sure this set will not sell out as both Red Guardian and Melina Vostokoff already has their own solo figure Legends releases. This two-pack will be priced at $39.99 and is set to release in Summer 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here as well as other Legends figures. Be sure to add the dynamic action white suit Black Widow figure as well that gives collectors 12 accessories to display her in and will work quite well with other Marvel Legends figures.

"MARVEL LEGENDS BLACK WIDOW SERIES 6-INCH RED GUARDIAN AND MELINA VOSTOKOFF Figure 2-Pack – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Summer 2021). Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH RED GUARDIAN AND MELINA VOSTKOFF Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the character from MARVEL entertainment. These quality 6-inch-scale figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in your Black Widow collection. Includes 2 figures and 12 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Best Buy, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store."