Marvel Legends Villain Wave & More Revealed This Morning

The Hasbro Marvel Legends team just wrapped up their latest Fan First Friday stream, where they revealed a few more of the cosmic figures coming to Walgreens this year, a couple new versions of some old standbys, and a fully revealed villains wave that will go up for preorder this afternoon around 1 PM EST. Not revealed were figures from WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier, thought they did say they are coming. In fact, they mentioned April as a month to keep an eye on for that. Let's go ahead and dig into what they did reveal though, as there is plenty.

Villains Take Over The Marvel Legends Line

First off, a genius move as their upcoming MODOK will have storage space inside the figure for all the swappable parts. What a great idea. You know guys, if you wanted to make a Marvel Legends accessories case, I would buy one…

Upcoming Walgreens exclusive cosmic figures were shown, including the updated shots of Richard Rider Nova, lookingreally spiffy. A classic Quasar came out of left field and was a present surprise. And two more that are cosmic (?) and will be coming later this year are an AI version of Tony Stark and the Cosmic Warrior version of Captain America, complete with sculpted Arc Reactor shield.

The main event of the stream was the full reveal of their villains wave. Dormammu, AIM Scientist Supreme, and Arcade had been revealed before, and four more figures will join them. First, a classic version of Red Skull that features their new pinless tech and two headsculpts, a Secret Wars version of Doom complete with Thanos spinal column and skull, a classic Lady Deathstrike, and Red Hood, who if you remove his cloak looks like all of the angry Marvel Legends collectors yelling into the void. People are going to get a lot of milage out of that one. Collect the wave and build Xemnu, which also came out of left field. Loving Immortal Hulk as much as I am, this becomes a must-own.

They always end with a tease, and here is what it was. My guesses were this sword belongs to Conan or Captain Britain. What say you?

The villains Marvel Legends wave will be available to preorder on Hasbro Pulse around 1 PM EST and other online retailers around the same time.