Marvel Studios Fantastic Four Take On Galactus with New LEGO Set

It is a brick built world out there as LEGO has unveiled a new and impressive selection of sets like the arrival of the Fantastic Four

Article Summary LEGO introduces its first Fantastic Four set featuring Galactus and the iconic superhero team.

The set includes 427 pieces, with a fully articulated Galactus figure standing 11 inches tall.

Minifigures of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing come with unique accessories.

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps, the set releases June 1, 2025 for $59.99.

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is one of Marvel's most cosmic and complex entities. First appearing in Fantastic Four #48 (1966), he was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and is a force beyond good and evil. Originally a mortal named Galan from the previous universe, he was transformed into Galactus during the birth of the current one. He is sustained by consuming the energy of entire planets, using heralds, especially the Silver Surfer, to help scout worlds for him to feed upon. Galactus is now arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Fantastic Four: First Steps, and who knows what he will accomplish.

LEGO has now given new life to Galactus with their first-ever Fantastic Four set that comes in at 427 pieces. The set will feature a constructible figure of Galactus that will stand at 11" tall, with four LEGO minifigures being included with Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. All four heroes will get their very own superpower accessories, with Galactus being a fully articulated figure to take them on. Pre-orders for this fun Marvel Studios-inspired set are only $59.99, and it is set to arrive on June 1, 2025!

LEGO Marvel – Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure

"Fans of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps can recreate the movie's action with LEGO® ǀ Marvel Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure (76316), the first ever LEGO Fantastic Four set! This impressive gift for boys and girls aged 9 plus is a build-and-play LEGO ǀ Marvel set for kids who love Super Hero adventures."

The buildable LEGO ǀ Marvel Fantastic Four toy includes 4 minifigures: Mr. Fantastic, featuring extendable legs; Human Torch, with 2 hand blasters and flame elements attached to his feet, plus a transparent support that enables him to 'fly'; Invisible Woman holding 2 force shields; and The Thing with his large, powerful hands. A fully jointed construction figure of the movie's iconic villain, Galactus, stands over 11 in. (28 cm) tall. Set contains 427 pieces."

