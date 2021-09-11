Marvel Studios Zombies Arise With Funko's Newest What If..? Pops

Marvel Studios What If…? has been an absolute blast to watch even if they do not take part in the canon-MCU story. After the events of Loki, the multiverse is here and is ever-growing, giving us some new and exciting stories, so What If…? is the perfect show to showcase these vast new realities. One of the newest episodes was one fan have been waiting to see with the MCU version of the hit Marvel Comics story Marvel Zombies. This world takes place after Avengers: Infinity War, where Bruce Banner comes back to a world where a Quantum Realm virus has nearly eradicated human life. Some Avengers have survived, and Funko is capturing this MCU horror show by bringing them to the world of Pop Vinyl. The new Marvel Studios What If…? wave is all zombie-themed, which will consist of:

Zombie Hunter Spider-Man

Zombie Hunter Spider-Man – Metallic – Walmart Exclusive

Zombie Hunter Spider-Man – Unmasked – Hot Topic Exclusive

Zombie Iron Man

Zombie Iron Man – Glow in the Dark – Amazon Exclusive

Zombie Iron Man – 10 Inch Jumbo Size – Walmart Exclusive

Zombie Captain America

Zombie Captain America – 10 Inch Jumbo Size – GameStop Exclusive

Zombie Captain America – Different Pose – Funko Shop Exclusive

Zombie Sam Wilson (Falcon)

Zombie Scarlet Witch

Zombie Doctor Strange

Many fans were not a fan of this latest episode as it "didn't give that much or a story" and had "too much action." However, we didn't need a back story, just a taste of what the multiverse holds, and the cast of characters was fantastic. Funko already has a wave of Marvel Zombies Pops, but these ones are more MCU-focused rather than the Marvel Comics version. I'm surprised we didn't get some of the living heroes in this week's episode with Happy Hogan, Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, or even Kurt. With NYCC just a month away, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a couple of What If…? Pops come to the convention and exclusives. Either way, this is an excellent wave of Pops that MCU fans will not want to miss adding some horror to their MCU Collection. The common wave of What If…? Marvel Zombies Pops from Funko is up for pre-order here, and be sure to check the retrospective retailer for possible exclusive pre-orders. BRAINS!